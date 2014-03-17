20 Celebrities Who Love Posting Instagram Pictures From Their Bed

While most people would hide under the sheets to escape the flash of a camera in the morning, it seems celebrities are going the opposite route and posting sexy selfies from bed. Yes people, it seems a #bedstagram craze is upon us.
Miley Cyrus is just one celebrity offering a peek (via Instagram) into what celebrities look like right when they wake up, while Kendall Jenner just wanted everyone to know how much she hates Monday mornings (from bed, of course.)
Click through to see 20 celebrities who can’t stop posting #bedstagram pictures, and let us know: Do you post snaps of yourself from bed?
Miranda Kerr posted this pic to Instagram of her in bed with her mom and grandma. Super jealous of those genes!
http://instagram.com/p/hjFok5EMF-/
More than 600,000 people ‘liked’ this bed shot of Ariana Grande on Instagram.
http://instagram.com/p/lbzD2iSWUQ/
This may be the most Miley Cyrus has covered up in months!
http://instagram.com/p/hGu3jGQzPT/
One Direction’s Niall Horan captioned this bed shot “I am a ninja!”
http://instagram.com/p/c8wPHbMyHq/
Model and reality starlet, Joanna Krupa posted this topless shot to Instagram.
We’re not that surprised that Mariah Carey sleeps atop white feathers and in faux lashes.
http://instagram.com/p/lBfS_sreFv/
Rihanna captioned this seductive shot “#TeamNaughty”
http://instagram.com/p/iRHLOZBM8e/
Kendall Jenner let everyone know via Instagram that she is not a fan of Monday mornings.
http://instagram.com/p/glS9DrDo15/
Kourtney Kardashian bundled up in a giant bed at the Versace Mansion in Miami.
http://instagram.com/p/ld-i8KE1ts/
Demi Lovato took a break from getting red carpet ready to post this silly snapshot.
http://instagram.com/p/chafEsuKsG/
Ashley Tisdale snuggled up with her puppy, Maui in this sweet bed shot she posted to Instagram.
http://instagram.com/p/ckbo6wQaIm/
Beyonce shared this makeup-free photo of herself looking flawless after just waking up.
Lena Dunham shared this cozy moment with her puppy to Instagram.
http://instagram.com/p/k1Lyo7i1CT/
Paris Hilton posted this playful picture of her in bed wearing only Minnie Mouse ears.
http://instagram.com/p/k5izZiKgBf/
Lindsay Lohan sparked dating rumors when she shared this shot of Tal Cooperman asleep in bed.
http://instagram.com/p/gg8xtkpcz4/
More than 1.44 million people (that’s equal to the population of San Antonio!) ‘liked’ this shot of Justin Bieber.
http://instagram.com/p/lFgepoAvlo/
James Franco looked quite sleepy in this bed shot he posted to Instagram.
http://instagram.com/p/kmfUIjS9UK/
Julianne Hough shares this sweet shot of her post-snooze.
http://instagram.com/p/fj6fUbCf0J/
Jessica Simpson gives husband, Eric Johnson a goodnight kiss in this intimate selfie.
http://instagram.com/p/k1QsomEVvS/
Snooki posted this pic to Instagram of her cuddling in bed with son, Lorenzo.
http://instagram.com/p/lOZM3HBjve/