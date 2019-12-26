13 Celebrity Holiday Outfits to Gawk Over While We Sit in Bed Eating Leftovers

Scroll To See More Images

The presents have all been unwrapped, cookies baked and decorated, and you’re now in that weird period between Christmas and New Years where you’re “working from home”—which really means sitting in bed eating leftover turkey and scrolling through post-Christmas sales. While you were lounging, though, I was rounding up all the best celebrity holiday outfits of 2019. (No need to say thank you; I understand the importance of resting during the holiday season.) So grab your plate of mashed potatoes and snuggle up under the covers, because your favorite celebrities did not come to play games this year.

From sparkles galore (Are we even surprised?) to sleek and understated holiday looks, the Kardashian/Jenner family, Tess Holliday, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sofia Richie and more dressed to the nines for this festive season. Luckily for all of us, they documented their ensembles on Instagram, so we can get inspired on how to dress next year. For now, though, I think we’re all pretty content to grow food babies and pretend we’ll actually go all-out with our 2020 holiday outfits. (Kudos if you follow through. I know I probably will not.)

To start us off, here’s Khloe Kardashian in a little gold number that was obviously made for holiday glam.

Of course, Josephine Skriver looks incredible in winter white.

And Tracee Ellis Ross is all of us when that first snow hits.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to dress to the absolute nines for the holidays. Swoon.

And Tess Holliday in this starry dress? Perfection.

Plus, we all wish we were Elsa Hosk in this fuzzy ensemble.

Kylie Jenner stunned us all in this holiday green number.

And our girl Paloma Elsesser schooled us all in dressing up denim.

Bebe Rexha proved you can make activewear holiday-ready and chic as hell.

Of course, Sofia Richie showed up in the sleek holiday outfit of our dreams.

Then, there’s Winnie Harlow’s perfect red look. Santa whomst?

And could anyone top this luxurious holiday outfit from Christina Aguilera?! Nope.

Last but certainly not least, there’s Reese Witherspoon and her LBD and sparkly earrings. What more could you want?