15 Celebrities Who Go Above and Beyond with Holiday Decor

At times, decorating for the holidays can seem more like a chore than a fun-filled family activity. There’s taking out the tree (or buying one), decorating it, putting lights up around and outside the house, and cleaning it all up before you become too lazy at the end of winter break. But sometimes, the work can be worth it, and your house can look like a winter wonderland for a few festive days.
Celebrities likely know this, too, which is why they spend thousands every year decorating their mansions to look like icy kingdoms for when the holidays roll around. And their work doesn’t go unnoticed. From Kris Jenner‘s three-story-high Christmas tree to Mariah Carey‘s on-brand holiday decorations to Kim Kardashian‘s blackout-causing Christmas, A-listers don’t skimp on the holiday decor. To peek the best of the best celebrity holiday decorations, we rounded up 15 Hollywood households who go above and beyond this time of year. See their super-extra decorations, ahead.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner really outdid herself this year with her holiday decorations. The Kardasian-Jenner mom, who described her aesthetic as "Kandyland chic," invites guests into her home with a courtyard filled with life-size nutcrackers and hundreds of multi-color Christmas lights. When you make it inside, you're met with two electronic albino reindeers in the living room and a giant geometric red bear. Jenner finishes off her decorations with four two-story high Christmas trees for good measure.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner learned from her mama. For her house, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star features a two-story tall Christmas tree sprinkled with majestic fake snow, fairy lights, and oversized gold, bronze, and silver ornaments, which become drastically bigger the closer you get to the tree's base.
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's tree might not be as full as other celebrities, but it's festive all the same. The singer decorate his sparsely branched Christmas tree with a hodgepodge of ornaments, including blue and yellow fairy lights, white ornaments, and a silver star up top.
Mariah Carey
Of course, Mariah Carey wouldn't disappoint with her holiday decorations. The singer, who is known as the "Queen of Christmas" (who else do you hear on the radio this time of year?), stuck with an intimately decorated tree for this holiday. Carey's tree featured dozens of adorable knickknacks, including bronze reindeers, glittery snowflake flowers, butterflies, and to top it all off, a star.
Beyoncé
For Christmas 2016, Beyoncé went above and beyond with a tree more than twice her size. The tree was decorated with a slew of silver and purple ornaments, including oversized snowflakes, stars, and globes. The color-schemed matched Bey's outfit, a purple body-con dress with silver reindeer antlers. The singer also featured a tinier white tree (presumably for Blue Ivy), with Disney princess and ballerina ornaments. Her third tree also got a lot of fan attention for its sliced and whole lemon ornaments, a nod to her sixth album, Lemonade.
Britney Spears
This year, Britney Spears decorated her house with a sky-high tree that we're sure her kids have to crane their necks to look up at every time. The tree, which was close to triple Spears's height, featured sprinkles of blue and yellow fairy lights, gold bows, and delicate white flowers. Two majestic silver reindeer flanked the tree to adds some extra magic to Spears's holiday decor.
The Obamas
When the Obamas lived in the White House (#TBT), the family didn't skimp in their holiday decorations. In one Instagram, Michelle Obama showed a hallway lined with life-size snowmen and a magical arch decorated with green pines and dozens of sparkly silver ornaments.
Kelly Osbourne
They might not be the Kardashian-Jenners, but the Osbournes' Christmas decorations aren't too shabby. Last year, Kelly and Sharon Osbourne took it upon themselves to put up their tree, which featured an amalgam of random knickknacks, including white and gold animals, festive globes, and twinkling fairy lights.
Nick Jonas
For his tree this year, Nick Jonas kept things fairly traditional with gold bow-studded ornaments, candy canes, and red globes, proving that simple and old-fashion styles can go a long way.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's Christmas tree is so bright that she had to wear sunglasses to take a selfie with it. The reality star's decorations included tons of crystal-like ornaments and globes, which only amplified the brightness of the dozens of lights strung on the branches to a blinding degree.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling's eccentric Christmas tree for this year is quintessentially Mindy. The tree features a hodgepodge of colorful ornaments, including red and blue globes, Hershey's kisses-type shapes, gingerbread houses, and a majestic Jesus with a gold wreath up top.
Kim Kardashian
For Kristmas 2016, Kim Kardashian featured a sky-high chic all-white Christmas tree, which was decorated with nothing but clean white fairy lights. But unlike the celebrities on this list, the reality star's main attraction was outside. Outside her house, Kardashian dangled hundreds of Christmas lights on the walls facing her driveway. The decorations were so bright that there was no need for a frontporch light—the decorations had you covered.
Reese Witherspoon
Given that she has her own holiday merch with her clothing line, Draper James, Reese Witherspoon's holiday decorations didn't disappoint. The actress showed off her 2017 Christmas tree in an Instagram, which featured life-size ornaments, a giant silver star, red and white greneery, and dozens of elegant oversized flowers cascading down her tree.
Gisele Bündchen
In Gisele Bündchen's family, decorating the Christmas tree is a family effort. Earlier this month, the model shared an adorable snap of her two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, helping decorate the Christmas tree, which was adorned with tiny Santa stockings, purple globes, and adorable animals wearing holiday garb.
The Royal Family
Though we're sure The Queen didn't lift a finger to decorate Buckingham Palace (or maybe she did), the Royal Family's Christmas decorations were nothing less of magical—per usual. In an Instagram shared by the family, guests are met with dozens of firs decorated with hundreds of simple lights and embellished royal crown-shaped ornaments.