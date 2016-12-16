StyleCaster
101 Celebrity Heights: How Tall Your Favorite Stars REALLY Are

Kristen Bousquet
It’s not totally clear to us why we’re so obsessed with celebrities’ heights, but we are. You can try to pretend you don’t care, but we’d bet our bottom dollar that at some point you’ve wondered to yourself, “How tall is Kanye West?”

Maybe the curiosity is born from mystery. We rarely see our favorite celebs in real life, so it’s pretty hard to gauge how tall they are from looking at a photo or a screen — and the reality of some celebrity heights are incredibly surprising. For instance, did you know Kim K. is barely 5’3, or that Kate Middleton is nearly six feet tall?!

We’ve rounded up the heights of 101 celebrities — both men and women. Check out the slideshow and let us know which celebrity heights surprised you.

1 of 101
Kim Kardashian At The MailOnline Cannes Party
Kim Kardashian At The MailOnline Cannes Party

Name: Kim Kardashian
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images
2014 Maui Film Festival At Wailea - Day 4
2014 Maui Film Festival At Wailea - Day 4

Name: Lupita Nyong'o
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Andrew Goodman/Getty Images for The Maui Film Festival at Wailea
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park

Name: Kate Middleton
Height: 5' 10"

 

Photo: Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images
Beth Stern, Candice Swanepoel, and Lauren Conrad On "Extra"
Beth Stern, Candice Swanepoel, and Lauren Conrad On "Extra"

Name: Lauren Conrad
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
CHIME FOR CHANGE One-Year Anniversary Event Hosted By Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini And T Magazine Editor-In-Chief Deborah Needleman - Arrivals
CHIME FOR CHANGE One-Year Anniversary Event Hosted By Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini And T Magazine Editor-In-Chief Deborah Needleman - Arrivals

Name: Blake Lively
Height: 5' 10"

Photo: Jamie McCarthy /Chime For Change/Getty Images for Gucci/Getty Images for Gucci
Megan Fox Helps Avon Foundation Launch #SeeTheSigns of Domestic Violence Campaign November 25, 2013 – The Morgan Library & Museum
Megan Fox Helps Avon Foundation Launch #SeeTheSigns of Domestic Violence Campaign November 25, 2013 – The Morgan Library & Museum

Name: Megan Fox
Height: 5' 4"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Avon
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Jennifer Lawrence
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Red Carpet
The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Red Carpet

Name: Miley Cyrus
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Kanye West
Height: 5' 8"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Name: Rihanna
Height: 5' 8"

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Book Signing For "Rebels"
Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Book Signing For "Rebels"

Name: Kylie Jenner
Height: 5' 6"

Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Lady Gaga Live At Roseland Ballroom - Arrival - April 2, 2014
Lady Gaga Live At Roseland Ballroom - Arrival - April 2, 2014

Name: Lady Gaga
Height: 5' 1"

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, Celebrates 35th Anniversary Gala Presented By Louis Vuitton - Arrivals
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, Celebrates 35th Anniversary Gala Presented By Louis Vuitton - Arrivals

Name: Katy Perry
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
"Lost River" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
"Lost River" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Ryan Gosling
Height: 6' 0"

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
56th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
56th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Name: Beyonce
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"Captives" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
"Captives" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Ryan Reynolds
Height: 6' 2"

Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Name: Ariana Grande
Height: 5' 0"

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
2014 MuchMusic Video Awards - Arrivals
2014 MuchMusic Video Awards - Arrivals

Name: Kendall Jenner
Height: 5' 10"

Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr Kora Organics Media Call
Miranda Kerr Kora Organics Media Call

Name: Miranda Kerr
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show
56th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Name: Jay-Z
Height: 6' 2"

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts 16th Birthday Party For His Son Christian Casey Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts 16th Birthday Party For His Son Christian Casey Combs

Name: Khloe Kardashian Height: 5' 10"

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian Meet-And-Greet At Kardashian Khaos Store At The Mirage
Kourtney Kardashian Meet-And-Greet At Kardashian Khaos Store At The Mirage

Name: Kourtney Kardashian
Height: 5' 0"

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Name: Ashley Olsen
Height: 5'2

Name: Mary-Kate Olsen
Height: 5'1

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Taylor Swift
Height: 5' 10"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham Visits On Pedders Store In Singapore
Victoria Beckham Visits On Pedders Store In Singapore

Name: Victoria Beckham
Height: 5' 4"

Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Happy Hearts Fund 10 Year Anniversary Of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Tribute - Arrivals
Happy Hearts Fund 10 Year Anniversary Of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Tribute - Arrivals

Name: Karlie Kloss
Height: 6' 1"

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Happy Hearts Fund
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Offstage - Day 1
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Offstage - Day 1

Name: Iggy Azalea
Height: 5' 10"

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Stella McCartney Spring 2015 Presentation
Stella McCartney Spring 2015 Presentation

Name: Cara Delevingne
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show
iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show

Name: Bruno Mars
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Getty Images for Clear Channel
Maleficent Press Conference Photocall
Maleficent Press Conference Photocall

Name: Angelina Jolie
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Keith Tsuji/Getty Images
World Premiere Of Disney's "Maleficent" - Arrivals
World Premiere Of Disney's "Maleficent" - Arrivals

Name: Brad Pitt
Height: 5' 11"

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake Visit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
Justin Timberlake Visit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Name: Justin Timberlake
Height: 6' 0"

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Name: Solange Knowles
Height: 5' 8"

Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images
86th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
86th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Name: Leonardo DiCaprio
Height: 6' 0"

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 - Arrivals
amfAR Inspiration Gala New York 2014 - Arrivals

Name: Sarah Jessica Parker
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
American Ballet Theatre 2014 Opening Night Spring Gala
American Ballet Theatre 2014 Opening Night Spring Gala

Name: Selena Gomez
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, And BVLGARI - Red Carpet Arrivals
amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, And BVLGARI - Red Carpet Arrivals

Name: Justin Bieber
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Ghetto Film School 10th Annual Spring Benefit - Arrivals
Ghetto Film School 10th Annual Spring Benefit - Arrivals

Name: Olivia Wilde
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By Brioni - Inside
The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By Brioni - Inside

Name: Alexa Chung
Height: 5' 8"

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine
BET AWARDS '14 - Arrivals
BET AWARDS '14 - Arrivals

Name: John Legend
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET
SiriusXM Town Hall With Jennifer Lopez
SiriusXM Town Hall With Jennifer Lopez

Name: Jennifer Lopez
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for SiriusXM
42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Jane Fonda - Show
42nd AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Jane Fonda - Show

Name: Sandra Bullock
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for AFI
The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party - Arrivals
The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party - Arrivals

Name: Pharrell Williiams
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Bradley Cooper
Height: 6' 1"

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014 Rainforest Alliance Gala
2014 Rainforest Alliance Gala

Name: Gisele Bundchen
Height: 5' 11"

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" - UK Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" - UK Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Name: Scarlett Johansson
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Name: Jenna Lyons
Height: 6'

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars event
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars event

Name: Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
Height: 4' 8"

Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images
Forbes Women's Summit:The Entrepreneurship of Everything
Forbes Women's Summit:The Entrepreneurship of Everything

Name: Jessica Simpson
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images
Eva Mendes For New York & Company Spring Launch
Eva Mendes For New York & Company Spring Launch

Name: Eva Mendes
Height: 5' 6"

Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for New York & Comp
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Outside Arrivals
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Outside Arrivals

Name: Heidi Klum
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" Party - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1" Party - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Liam Hemsworth
Height: 6' 3"

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Premiere Of Tribeca Film's "Palo Alto" - Arrivals
Premiere Of Tribeca Film's "Palo Alto" - Arrivals

Name: James Franco
Height: 5' 11"

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
"Life Of Crime" Press Conference - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival
"Life Of Crime" Press Conference - 2013 Toronto International Film Festival

Name: Jennifer Aniston
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Jag Gundu/Getty Images
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Hayden Panettiere
Height: 5' 0"

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
The Duke Of Cambridge Celebrates The Royal Marsden
The Duke Of Cambridge Celebrates The Royal Marsden

Name: Kate Moss
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Lea Michele Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Brunette Ambition"
Lea Michele Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Brunette Ambition"

Name: Lea Michele
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Golden Butterfly Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Golden Butterfly Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Name: Jessica Alba
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: S. Alemdar/Getty Images
Open Hearts Foundation 4th Annual Gala - Arrivals
Open Hearts Foundation 4th Annual Gala - Arrivals

Name: Julianne Hough
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images
2014 Bookexpo America - Day 3
2014 Bookexpo America - Day 3

Name: Lena Dunham
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet

Name: Vanessa Hudgens
Height: 5' 1"

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Reese Witherspoon
Height: 5' 1"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
60th Taormina Film Fest - June 17th
60th Taormina Film Fest - June 17th

Name: Eva Longoria
Height: 5' 2"

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images
"Boulevard" Premiere - 2014 Tribeca Film Festival
"Boulevard" Premiere - 2014 Tribeca Film Festival

Name: Emma Watson
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival
The Hollywood Radio And Television Society (HRTS) Summer Comedy Panel
The Hollywood Radio And Television Society (HRTS) Summer Comedy Panel

Name: Mindy Kaling
Height: 5' 4"

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Kristen Wiig
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Kate Bosworth
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
The Cinema Society & Bobbi Brown With InStyle Host A Screening Of "The Other Woman"
The Cinema Society & Bobbi Brown With InStyle Host A Screening Of "The Other Woman"

Name: Kate Upton
Height: 5' 10"

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Lucy Hale Appearance At Macy's Sherman Oaks For American Rag's "ALL ACCESS" Campaign
Lucy Hale Appearance At Macy's Sherman Oaks For American Rag's "ALL ACCESS" Campaign

Name: Lucy Hale
Height: 5' 2"

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Macy's
Gucci Beauty Launch Event Hosted By Frida Giannini
Gucci Beauty Launch Event Hosted By Frida Giannini

Name: Rachel Zoe
Height: 5' 8"

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Gucci
2014 MuchMusic Video Awards - Press Room
2014 MuchMusic Video Awards - Press Room

Name: Kiernan Shipka
Height: 5' 0"

Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan DJ's At The VIP Room - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Lindsay Lohan DJ's At The VIP Room - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Lindsay Lohan
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images

Kevin Hart
Height: 5'4

"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Anne Hathaway
Height: 5' 8"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Name: Anna Wintour
Height: 5' 7"

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Anna Wintour Costume Center Grand Opening
Anna Wintour Costume Center Grand Opening

Name: Michelle Obama
Height: 5' 11"

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Demi Lovato
Height: 5'3

'Monuments Men' : Premiere At Cinema UGC Normandie In Paris
'Monuments Men' : Premiere At Cinema UGC Normandie In Paris

Name: George Clooney
Height: 5' 11"

Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid
Height: 5'10

Kendrick Lamar
Height: 5'5

"Clouds of Sils Maria" Dinner Party - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
"Clouds of Sils Maria" Dinner Party - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Name: Kristen Stewart
Height: 5' 5"

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chanel
Shutterfly By Design Hosted By Olivia Palermo, Brit Morin, Michelle Workman
Shutterfly By Design Hosted By Olivia Palermo, Brit Morin, Michelle Workman

Olivia Palermo
Height: 5'4

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Shutterfly
BET AWARDS '14 - Red Carpet
BET AWARDS '14 - Red Carpet

Name: Kerry Washington
Height: 5' 4"

Photo: Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET
Neuro At 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Neuro At 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Name: Britney Spears
Height: 5' 4"

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Neuro
Women In Film, Los Angeles Presents The 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards - Arrivals
Women In Film, Los Angeles Presents The 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards - Arrivals

Name: Cate Blanchett
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski
Height: 5'7

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Name: Kate Hudson
Height: 5' 6"

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images
2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage & Audience
2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Backstage & Audience

Name: Gwen Stefani
Height: 5' 6"

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
"The Voice" Season 5 Top 12 Red Carpet Event
"The Voice" Season 5 Top 12 Red Carpet Event

Name: Adam Levine
Height: 6' 0"

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Bella Hadid
Height: 5'9

Poetic Justice Fundraiser for Coalition For Engaged Education
Poetic Justice Fundraiser for Coalition For Engaged Education

Name: Gwyneth Paltrow
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Coalition for Engaged Education
FOX 2014 Programming Presentation
FOX 2014 Programming Presentation

Name: Zooey Deschanel
Height: 5' 6"

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
'Sex Tape' Barcelona Photocall
'Sex Tape' Barcelona Photocall

Name: Cameron Diaz
Height: 5' 9"

Photo: Miquel Benitez/Getty Images
4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards - Arrivals
4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards - Arrivals

Name: Kaley Cuoco
Height: 5' 6"

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards
Miss Dior Exhibition In Shanghai
Miss Dior Exhibition In Shanghai

Name: Natalie Portman
Height: 5' 3"

Photo: Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Charlize Theron
Height: 5'10

Brie Larson
Height: 5'7

Emily Blunt
Height: 5'7

Chrissy Teigen
Height: 5'9

Claire Danes
Height: 5'5

Kaia Gerber
Height:  5'6

