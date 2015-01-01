8 Hangover Cures Celebrities Swear By

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve just woken up with a massive headache and have no one to blame but yourself after the two full bottles of wine and those tequila shots you had to wash them down.

In the past, you’ve tried everything to get rid of hangovers—coconut water, handfuls of Advil, staying in bed all day and watching a full season of Breaking Bad—so why not give a celebrity-approved cure a try this time around?

From Julia Roberts, who swears by carrot juice, to Cameron Diaz whose hangover mantra is the more grease the better, you’ve got nothing to lose.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow: “Just draw a bath that is as hot as you can handle it and mix in some Epsom Salts and Baking Soda,” Paltrow wrote on her lifestyle site Goop. “Soak for twenty minutes and then pop into a freezing cold shower for 1 minute. Get back in the hot bath and stay until you’re warmed up. Then get back in the shower for 1 more minute.”

2. Zoe Saldana: “Before going to bed, I put Epsom salts into a warm bath and soak for 15 minutes,” Saldana told Us Magazine. “The next day I wake up with half the night erased.”

3. Kate Hudson: “I’ll drink lots of tomato juice, eat fresh fruit and an avocado and take loads of vitamins,” Hudson told Cosmopolitan.

4. Julia Roberts: “The secret is to find a balance between champagne and carrot juice,” Roberts told The Herald Sun. “It works for me when I alternate between the two.”

5. Paris Hilton: “I can recommend a quarter pounder burger filled with cheese and accompanied by lots of fries,” Hilton told The Herald Sun.

6. Cameron Diaz: “I have an Egg McMuffin and a beer,” Diaz told The Mirror. “You need to drink more of the alcohol you’ve killed yourself with—the classic hair of the dog.”

7. Kate Winslet: “A sausage and bacon sarnie usually does it for me,” Winslet told The Mirror. “I also have a big glass of orange juice and a sugary cup of tea. The combination perks you up. I usually take that back to bed with me, have a little sleep afterwards then get in the shower to really wake me up.”

8. Renée Zellweger: “A full English breakfast is good, or beans on toast,” Zellweger told Cosmopolitan. “That kind of food does the trick for me.”