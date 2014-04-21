The 12 Celebrities Who Carry the Best Bags: A Ranked Guide

While the number of celebrities with amazing street style seems to grow every single day, the ones with the best handbag game seems to remain rather steady. Maybe because bags are just investment pieces, and there are only so many women who are willing (and able) to throw down multiple thousands of dollars for a solid Hermès Birkin or Chanel collection.
To that end, we’ve come up with a list of the top 12 celebrities with the most lust-worthy handbag collections. From folks like Lady Gaga—who once took a permanent marker to an all-white Birkin bag for a trip to Japan—to the impenetrable and diverse bag game of Russian street style maven Miroslava Duma, we’ve rounded up and counted down 12 celebrities who always carry the best handbags.
12. Lady Gaga
Look, we know Lady Gaga's style can be, at best, weird--and, at worst, downright bizarre--but there's no denying that her collection of designer bags is covetable, to say the least. From baby Chanels to Hermès Birkins, Gaga doesn't hurt for some of the biggest names in designer accessories.
Lady Gaga wearing a Chanel bag
Photo:
BFA/SIPA/BFA/SIPA
Lady Gaga wearing an Hermès Birkin bag
Photo:
Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images
Lady Gaga wearing an Alexander McQueen bag
Photo:
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
11. Solange
While Solange mostly draws attention for her one-of-a-kind, colorful day-to-day style, one oft-overlooked aspect of her personal sartorial taste is her strong collection of bags. From shaggy royal blue numbers like this Milly bag, to rising brands no one has heard of yet, Solange as it on lock.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Solange Knowles wearing a M2Malletier bag
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
10. Beyoncé
Not to be overlooked is Solange's older sister. While we've recently taken note of her personal style as it's grown more and more hipster-influenced, we can't ignore her solid cache of fabulous designer bags.
Photo:
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Beyoncé wearing a Louis Vuitton bag
9. Lauren Conrad
Rare is the occasion when LC is spotted out and about without her prized possession: a quilted vintage Chanel bag. She has them in just about every color, and it's become such a part of her identity that we can barely even picture her without one.
Photo:
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Lauren Conrad wearing a Chanel bag
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
8. Jessica Alba
An underdog of the bag game, Jessica Alba cannot be ignored. She regularly trots out names like M2Malletier, Coach, and Valentino, and she seems to be getting more fashion-forward by the minute.
Jessica Alba wearing a Valentino bag
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Alba wearing a M2Malletier bag
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation
Jessica Alba wearing a Coach bag
Photo:
Vasquez/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Vasquez/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
7. Cara Delevingne
Considering that she's one of the most in-demand models at the moment, it's no surprise that Cara regularly rocks some of the biggest bag names in the game: Mulberry, Chanel, Stella McCartney (seen here), and the like.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne wearing a Rihanna for River Island bag
Photo:
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne wearing a Mulberry bag
Photo:
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne wearing a Mulberry bag
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Mulberry
6. Rihanna
We've long been envious of Rihanna's insane wardrobe, but her handbags as of late are just beyond. From Azzedine Alaïa (pictured) to Chanel to Louis Vuitton, her bag collection is enough to make a woman weep.
Photo:
CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Rihanna wearing a Rihanna for River Island bag
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Rihanna wearing a Stella McCartney bag
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Rihanna wearing a Stella McCartney bag
Photo:
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
5. Miranda Kerr
One of the most prolific It-models of the moment, Miranda is regularly spotted out-and-about rocking super-stylish handbags. Her range is wide: she loves both giant totes and tiny clutches alike, and she wears them all very, very well. Brands she frequents include Céline, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton.
Miranda Kerr wearing a Louis Vuitton bag
Photo:
Getty Images
Miranda Kerr wearing a Sonia Rykiel bag
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr wearing a Samantha Thavasa bag
Photo:
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr wearing Smythson
Photo:
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
4. Victoria Beckham
The reigning rocker of the oversize tote, Vicky B. has been on this list since before the list even existed. She's long been a fan of offsetting her tiny frame with one giant bag after another, so much so that since she started designing her own line, she's embued each and every collection with similarly sized bags.
Photo:
CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/CHP/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Victoria Beckham wearing a Victoria Beckham bag
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham wearing a Victoria Beckham bag
Photo:
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
3. Olivia Palermo
Blogger, street style star, and all-around enviable human being Olivia Palermo has long been at the top of the handbag game. We first noticed her because she's not afraid of utilizing her bag to make a statement, often reaching for bright colors, vivid prints, and fun details like feathers and gemstones; her favorite brands include some little-known names like Dior (pictured here), Prada, Mulberry, and Hermès.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo wearing an Olivia + Joy bag
Photo:
MICHAEL SIMON/Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Olivia Palermo wearing a Nina Ricci bag
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo wearing an Anya Hindmarch bag
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Anya Hindmarch
Olivia Palermo wearing a Stuart Weitzman bag
Photo:
Michael Stewart/Getty Images
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IWC
2 . Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
One simply cannot talk about celebrity handbags without mentioning the Olsen twins. They co-design their line The Row, which is regularly stocked with lust-worthy bags like these.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wearing The Row bags
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wearing The Row bags
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wearing The Row bags
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
1. Miroslava Duma
Without a doubt, the reigning champion of celebrities with impeccable handbag style is Russian street style mavon Miroslava Duma. Her entire wardrobe is just insane, but there's something about her bag collection that screams excessive wealth: Hermès, Chanel, Ferragamo, and beyond.
Miroslava Duma wearing Nina Ricci
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Miroslava Duma wearing an Hermès bag
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Miroslava Duma wearing Salvatore Ferragamo
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images for Ferragamo
Miroslava Duma wearing a Miu Miu bag
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Miroslava Duma wearing a Moncler Gamme Rouge bag
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images