This Year’s Best Celeb Halloween Costumes Include Looks by Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat & More

Scroll To See More Images

Spooky season is in full swing, which means it’s already time to share some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021. The stars aren’t holding back, with many taking to social media early this year to share their iconic ensembles.

After last year, you can’t blame anyone for wanting to make the absolute most of their Halloween holiday. For many, this year will mark their first foray back into creepy celebrations with friends and family, as previous travel and distancing restrictions prevented many from gathering with their loved ones like they usually would. So, this time around, we can expect to see everyone ringing in Hallow’s eve with a bang; and celebrities are certainly included in that. After all, the stars have all the tools for a memorable monster bash up their sleeves—whether that’s the money to hire personal costume designers and prosthetic artists, or access to guest lists that plenty of everyday people can only dream of being included on. But the question becomes: Who has the best celebrity Halloween costume out of all of them?

Well, we’re glad you asked. Below you’ll find some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021—including looks by Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion, to Kravis and the Biebers. While they’re all sure to impress, we’ll let you decide which one of these celebrity Halloween costumes truly takes the cake this year!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner as a sexy Freddy Kreuger (if you can believe it).

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis as iconic punk couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber as a God and Goddess of the Sea.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from Hellraiser.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat as Princess Kida from Atlantis.

Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko as Kang Sae-byeok from Squid Game.

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley as Y2K-era Paris Hilton.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis as Marion Crane from Psycho.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen as Elvira Hancock from Scarface.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna as a pink bunny.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards as a ringleader.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow as a siren.

The TODAY Cast

Hoda Kotb as Carrie Underwood, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager as cheerleaders and Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones as The Weeknd and Bruno Mars.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb as rainbows and sunshine.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest as Ted Lasso and Kelly Ripa as Daphne from Bridgerton.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore as her character Casey Becker from 1996’s Scream.

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio and Avani Gregg as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from Spongebob Squarepants.

Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte as Prince Charming and Gomez Addams.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson as a Ghostbuster.

Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots as Lady Gaga circa the 2019 Met Gala.

Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy as characters from The Purge.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa as Pennywise the Clown from It.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

The Miz as Pinhead from Hellraiser.