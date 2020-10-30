Celebs Are Still Going All Out for Halloween & You Can’t Miss These Looks

We can still count on celebrity Halloween costumes in 2020, even if things are looking a little different this spooky szn. Many will be celebrating this Hallows Eve with safety in mind—which means plenty of Insta-worthy snaps of intricate costumes at home, small socially-distanced gatherings, Zoom parties, and masks that aren’t just your average scary face à la Scream. And just like us, celebs are taking note.

This year’s Hollywood heavyweights haven’t let us down when it comes to their scary or, let’s be real, sexy Halloween costumes. Celebs already started sharing their finest looks ahead of Saturday, October 31, kicking off their ghoulish weekend festivities with flicks all over social media. That includes the likes of the KarJenners, with Kim Kardashian’s costume of Tiger King’s Carole Baskin leaving everyone talking (her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West all dressed as little tigers, while longtime pal Jonathan Cheban posed as none other than the Netflix docuseries’ lead subject, Joe Exotic). Considering that Carole Baskin is a rumored murderess to her former husband and Joe Exotic is a literal convicted felon, it really was an unexpectedly apt and pop-culture savvy choice for a family Halloween ‘fit.

For every other spooktacular celebrity Halloween costume in 2020—from Saweetie channeling Destiny’s Child, to Ryan Seacrest’s spot-on homage of a favorite Schitt’s Creek character—just keep on reading!

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban, North, Saint, Chicago & Psalm West (2020)

As Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic, and, of course, the tigers.

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria & Sofia Villaroel, & Carter Gregory (2020)

As power rangers.

Saweetie (2020)

As all three members of Destiny’s Child, and as Ru Paul:

Mindy Kaling (2020)

As Devi Vishwakumar from Never Have I Ever.

Vanessa Hudgens (2020)

As Batwoman, Black Widow, and a Marilyn Manson-inspired costume from his “Rock Is Dead” music video—in that order!

Bella Thorne (2020)

As little red riding hood.

Tyra Banks (2020)

As the Couture Mistress of Darkness.

Halsey (2020)

As Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride.

Katherine Schwarzenegger (2020)

As a tribute to essential workers.

Ryan Seacrest (2020)

As David Rose from Schitt’s Creek.

Kelly Ripa (2020)

As Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, and Joe Exotic from Tiger King.