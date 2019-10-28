Our Favorite Celebs Are Giving Us Horror, Camp & Fashion This Halloween

Scroll To See More Images

We are fully standing in spooky season, and though we’re personally ready to move this thing along to get to the Big Eat — we won’t ruin everyone else’s fun. These iconic celebrity Halloween costumes from 2019 prove that our favorite A-listers don’t play when it comes to delivering their most epic attire. From Nicki Minaj’s legendary depiction of Harley Quinn (bat included) to Ashley Graham’s gorgeous and very preggo Jessica Rabbit, our favorite celebrities outdo themselves every single year.

Though we’re still waiting to see what our president Beyoncé will do for Oct. 31 this year, Halsey has already mesmerized us all with her stunning Cher look. Also, did you see Gabrielle Union twinning with her baby daughter, Kaavia James, in matching Bring It On outfits? Literally, nothing has been cuter. Still, not everyone had an easily recognizable costume. Jessica Biel dressed as her husband, Justin Timberlake, from his N*SYNC days which left us scratching our heads. Also, Twitter is dragging Kylie Jenner for dressing her baby daughter Stormi in a replica of her Versace gown and feather boa from the 2019 Met Gala. Still, most of our favs have gone all out. Take a look for yourselves.

Now we just have to see what goes down at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party.

Gabrielle Union

A bit of Bring It On and baby.

Ashley Graham

Nobody does pregnant Jessica Rabbit better.

Demi Lovato

Pennywise the baddie.

Nicki Minaj

We all love to get a little crazy.

Halsey

Cher would approve.

Cardi B

A naughty nurse indeed.

Nina Dobrev

Delivering Billie Eilish vibes.

Bella Thorne

Giving us ’70s realness.

Jameela Jamil

More Billie, but with a silly remix.

Heidi Klum

Baby, she’s a firework,

Jessica Biel

When you basically become your husband.

Paris Hilton

She-Ra but with a dash of heiress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Sometimes, you just have to be DJ Quik.

Stormi Webster

She got it from her mama.

