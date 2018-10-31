StyleCaster
49 Must-See Celebrity Costumes from Halloween 2018

Lindsey Lanquist
by
49 Start slideshow
Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images.

There’s something exquisitely delightful about celebrity Halloween costumes.

During Halloweekend (and on Halloween itself), Instagram turns into a kind of red carpet—a virtual one filled with whimsical get-ups, rather than a physical one covered in evening gowns. And that’s because celebrities tend to take Halloween more seriously than we do. Honestly, they take it more seriously than anyone we know.

Vanessa Hudgens dedicated her Instagram to Halloween for the entire month of October, adopting a strictly black-and-white aesthetic and uploading all kinds of spooky pics. Heidi Klum has spent more time brainstorming and executing Halloween costumes than we can possibly fathom.

Even stars who aren’t known for their Halloween spirit have pulled off head-turning costumes. Remember Lebron James as Pennywise? Or Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as Sally and Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas? Or Kelly Rowland as Dionne from Clueless?

Celebrities make Halloween happen, and they diligently upload photos to Instagram so the rest of us can vicariously celebrate alongside them.

Ahead, 49 of the most incredible celebrity Halloween costumes we’ve seen this year.

Because dressing up for Halloween is fun. But seeing how celebrities dressed up for Halloween is somehow even more fun.

Rita Ora as Post Malone
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd as "Beetlejuice"
Beyoncé as Toni Braxton
The Kardashian-Jenners as Victoria's Secret Angels
Lupita Nyong'o as Dionne from "Clueless"
View this post on Instagram

😘💚

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Heidi Klum as Fiona from "Shrek"
View this post on Instagram

That’s Hot 🔥 Loves it 😍 @NickyHilton 👑

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton
Martha Hunt as Catwoman
View this post on Instagram

God is a woman

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande
View this post on Instagram

❤️ Sailor Moon 🌙 or Taylor Moon ❤️

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Taylor Hill as Sailor Moon
Beyoncé as Florence Griffith-Joyner
View this post on Instagram

He’s bringing sexy back

A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

Johnny Dex and Devon Windsor as Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears
Ciara as a "Black Panther" Warrior
Tracee Ellis Ross as Nakia from "Black Panther"
View this post on Instagram

my baby butterfly..

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner as a Butterfly
Zoe Kravitz as "Mornings Suck"
Kris Jenner as Cleopatra
Josephine Skriver as "The Purge"
View this post on Instagram

should we shag now or shag later baby?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner as Fembot from "Austin Powers"
Nina Dobrev as "A Star Is Born"
View this post on Instagram

Freaking full moons! 😡😡 #halloween #werewolf

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Sara Sampaio as a Werewolf
Olivia Munn as Ali Wong
View this post on Instagram

HELLO . Want SoMe ChOcoLate ?

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

Janelle Monae as Willy Wonka
Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart as Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite
View this post on Instagram

Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner as "Stormi Weather"
View this post on Instagram

too cute rn

A post shared by 𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@milliebobbybrown) on

Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink as Princess Leia and Rey from "Star Wars"
Ariel Winter as Elvira Hancock in "Scarface"
Christian Siriano as Cleopatra
View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween #storm #xmen🌪🎃💀

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Lais Ribeiro as Storm
View this post on Instagram

Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.. 💕

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner as Barbie
Halsey as Poison Ivy
View this post on Instagram

another Saturday Nite 🎃

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Joe Jonas as Sansa Stark (and Sophie Turner as an Elephant)
Sarah Hyland as a Taco
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock
Victoria Justice as a Ouija Board
View this post on Instagram

runaways

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Kaia Gerber as Joan Jett
Frankie Grande as the Cosmos
View this post on Instagram

not a costume, a lifestyle

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner as a Witch
View this post on Instagram

PERIOD. Tag @disney so I can get this role!

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Lizzo as Ursula from "The Little Mermaid"
View this post on Instagram

hallo 2018

A post shared by 𝕞𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@milliebobbybrown) on

Noah Schnapp as Eleven from "Stranger Things"
View this post on Instagram

you’re such a player hater.

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Halsey as Jennifer from "Jennifer's Body"
View this post on Instagram

I love it

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye West and Lil Pump in "I Love It"