The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2016

For some celebs, the most wonderful time of the year is not the winter holidays but Halloween. Heidi Klum has made a reputation for herself by appearing in increasingly elaborate costumes as the years go by (we’re still waiting for this year’s big reveal); Kourtney Kardashian started posting Halloween Instagrams nine days ago. They just love Halloween, and they aren’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops.
“Halloween was always a big deal growing up and I like to keep the festive tradition going with my kids,” Kardashian said on her app last week. “We always decorate the house with tons of spooky cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins. We also love getting dressed up together—all wearing the same theme. Last year we went as superheros! [sic] Dressing up as a family is a great way to bond and spend time doing something creative together.”
Klum and Kardashian have children to liven up the holiday, but it’s not just celebrities with kids who can’t resist a good Halloween transformation. We assembled the best of the best Halloween costumes from this year all in one place, so you can follow along with their spooky shenanigans—and, if you need it, grab some last-minute costume inspo.
Kourtney Kardashian
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian + Entourage
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Mariah Carey
instagram / @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Monroe, and Moroccan
instagram / @mariahcarey
Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen
instagram / @moonbasa_usa
Shakira
instagram / @shakira
Lauren Conrad + Crew
instagram / @laurenconrad_com
Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Getty
Paris Hilton + Crew
instagram / @parishilton
Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Tina Lawson
instagram / @beyonce
Emily Ratajkowski
At Bacardí x Kenzo Digital Present "We Are The Night"
BFA
Swizz Beatz and Mark Ronson
At Bacardí x Kenzo Digital Present "We Are The Night"
BFA
Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie
instagram / @sofiarichie
Martha Hunt
instagram / @marthahunt
Bette Midler
instagram / @bettemidler
instagram / @alessandraambrosio
Vanessa Hudgens
instagram / @vanessahudgens
Lena Dunham
instagram / @lenadunham
Tyga and Kylie Jenner
instagram / @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner
instagram / @kyliejenner
Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba
instagram / @jessicaalba
Katy Perry and Agent Michael Kives
With Orlando Bloom masqueraded as Trump in the background.
instagram / @katyperry
Georgia May Jagger
instagram / @georgiamayjagger
Emma Roberts
instagram / @emmaroberts
Martha Stewart
instagram / @marthastewart
Kendall Jenner
instagram
Elle Fanning
instagram / @ellefanning
Halle Berry
instagram / @halleberry
Kate Hudson and Jonas Tåhlin
instagram / @katehudson
Ariel Winter
instagram / @arielwinter
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch
instagram / @amyschumer
Nina Dobrev and Friend
instagram / @nina
Marc Jacobs
instagram / @themarcjacobs
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas
instagram / @nickjonas
Mindy Kaling
instagram / @mindykaling
Lily Aldridge
instagram / @lilyaldridge
Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Sheppard
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Patrick Schwarzenegger
instagram / @patrickschwarzenegger
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna
instagram / @lisarinna
Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek
instagram / @nina
Jenna Dewan Tatum
instagram / @jennadewan
Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez
instagram / @mariolopezextra
Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford
instagram / @kaiagerber
Khloé Kardashian
instagram / @khloekardashian
Ariel Winter
instagram / @arielwinter
Sarah Hyland
instagram / @sarahhyland
Ellen DeGeneres and Heidi Klum
instagram / @theellenshow
Gisele Bündchen and Benjamin
instagram / @gisele
Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy
instagram
Taylor Swift + Squad
instagram
Chanel Iman
WireImage
Heidi Klum + Doppelgangers
WireImage