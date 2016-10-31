StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2016

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2016

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2016
For some celebs, the most wonderful time of the year is not the winter holidays but Halloween. Heidi Klum has made a reputation for herself by appearing in increasingly elaborate costumes as the years go by (we’re still waiting for this year’s big reveal); Kourtney Kardashian started posting Halloween Instagrams nine days ago. They just love Halloween, and they aren’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops.

“Halloween was always a big deal growing up and I like to keep the festive tradition going with my kids,” Kardashian said on her app last week. “We always decorate the house with tons of spooky cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins. We also love getting dressed up together—all wearing the same theme. Last year we went as superheros! [sic] Dressing up as a family is a great way to bond and spend time doing something creative together.”

Klum and Kardashian have children to liven up the holiday, but it’s not just celebrities with kids who can’t resist a good Halloween transformation. We assembled the best of the best Halloween costumes from this year all in one place, so you can follow along with their spooky shenanigans—and, if you need it, grab some last-minute costume inspo.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Kourtney Kardashian + Entourage
Kourtney Kardashian + Entourage
Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Photo: instagram / @mariahcarey
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Monroe, and Moroccan
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Monroe, and Moroccan
Photo: instagram / @mariahcarey
Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen
Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen
Photo: instagram / @moonbasa_usa
Shakira
Shakira
Photo: instagram / @shakira
Lauren Conrad + Crew
Lauren Conrad + Crew
Photo: instagram / @laurenconrad_com
Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Tasha McCauley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Photo: Getty
Paris Hilton + Crew
Paris Hilton + Crew
Photo: instagram / @parishilton
Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Tina Lawson
Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, and Tina Lawson
Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

At Bacardí x Kenzo Digital Present "We Are The Night"

Photo: BFA
Swizz Beatz and Mark Ronson
Swizz Beatz and Mark Ronson

At Bacardí x Kenzo Digital Present "We Are The Night"

Photo: BFA
Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie
Paris Hilton and Sofia Richie
Photo: instagram / @sofiarichie
Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt
Photo: instagram / @marthahunt
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Photo: instagram / @bettemidler
Photo: instagram / @alessandraambrosio
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: instagram / @vanessahudgens
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Photo: instagram / @lenadunham
Tyga and Kylie Jenner
Tyga and Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba
Kelly Sawyer and Jessica Alba
Photo: instagram / @jessicaalba
Katy Perry and Agent Michael Kives
Katy Perry and Agent Michael Kives

With Orlando Bloom masqueraded as Trump in the background.

Photo: instagram / @katyperry
Georgia May Jagger
Georgia May Jagger
Photo: instagram / @georgiamayjagger
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
Photo: instagram / @emmaroberts
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart
Photo: instagram / @marthastewart
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: instagram
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: instagram / @ellefanning
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: instagram / @halleberry
Kate Hudson and Jonas Tåhlin
Kate Hudson and Jonas Tåhlin
Photo: instagram / @katehudson
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter
Photo: instagram / @arielwinter
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch
Photo: instagram / @amyschumer
Nina Dobrev and Friend
Nina Dobrev and Friend
Photo: instagram / @nina
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Photo: instagram / @themarcjacobs
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas
Photo: instagram / @nickjonas
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Photo: instagram / @mindykaling
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge
Photo: instagram / @lilyaldridge
Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Sheppard
Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Sheppard
Photo: instagram / @kourtneykardash
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Photo: instagram / @patrickschwarzenegger
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna
Photo: instagram / @lisarinna
Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek
Nina Dobrev and Lane Cheek
Photo: instagram / @nina
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Photo: instagram / @jennadewan
Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez
Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez
Photo: instagram / @mariolopezextra
Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford
Presley Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford
Photo: instagram / @kaiagerber
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @khloekardashian
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter
Photo: instagram / @arielwinter
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland
Photo: instagram / @sarahhyland
Ellen DeGeneres and Heidi Klum
Ellen DeGeneres and Heidi Klum
Photo: instagram / @theellenshow
Gisele Bündchen and Benjamin
Gisele Bündchen and Benjamin
Photo: instagram / @gisele
Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy
Photo: instagram
Taylor Swift + Squad
Taylor Swift + Squad
Photo: instagram
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman
Photo: WireImage
Heidi Klum + Doppelgangers
Heidi Klum + Doppelgangers
Photo: WireImage

