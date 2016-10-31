The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2016

For some celebs, the most wonderful time of the year is not the winter holidays but Halloween. Heidi Klum has made a reputation for herself by appearing in increasingly elaborate costumes as the years go by (we’re still waiting for this year’s big reveal); Kourtney Kardashian started posting Halloween Instagrams nine days ago. They just love Halloween, and they aren’t afraid to shout it from the rooftops.

“Halloween was always a big deal growing up and I like to keep the festive tradition going with my kids,” Kardashian said on her app last week. “We always decorate the house with tons of spooky cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins. We also love getting dressed up together—all wearing the same theme. Last year we went as superheros! [sic] Dressing up as a family is a great way to bond and spend time doing something creative together.”

Klum and Kardashian have children to liven up the holiday, but it’s not just celebrities with kids who can’t resist a good Halloween transformation. We assembled the best of the best Halloween costumes from this year all in one place, so you can follow along with their spooky shenanigans—and, if you need it, grab some last-minute costume inspo.