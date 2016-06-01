StyleCaster
The 49 Most Notorious Celebrity Gym Selfies of All Time

by
Khloe Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Bar Refaeli, Karlie KlossDemi Lovato, Kylie Jenner—these are just some of the celebrities who seem physically incapable of exercising without ’Gramming a picture of their workout afterward. And while their captions might read “Back at it,” or “Love dancing,” or “Fitness FriYAY,” you know they’re really just trying to make it clear they are hot, fit, flexible, strong, healthy, toned individuals who regularly werk out.

In the gallery ahead we’ve rounded up some of the most notoriously shameless celebrity fitness selfies of all time, so keep clicking. Because if you didn’t ’Gram it, did the workout even happen?

1 of 49
View this post on Instagram

😍

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

View this post on Instagram

Fitness

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

🍑S Q U A T🍑

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

View this post on Instagram

Rise and shine Friday grind ☀️👊

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

View this post on Instagram

Fitness FriYAY 👊🏼

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

View this post on Instagram

#FitnessFriday #StrongBodyStrongMind

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

View this post on Instagram

#weekend #fitness #healthy #yoga #zen ✌️☀️

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

View this post on Instagram

🐶💤

A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

View this post on Instagram

#workoutwednesday #workout #nevergiveup

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

View this post on Instagram

Always a good sweat @prevail_los_angeles 👊🏼

A post shared by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

View this post on Instagram

Push yourself to be better 💪

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning workout with Mugsy our dog #fitnessfirst

A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

View this post on Instagram

There's still prevailing myth that pregnant women should not exercise during pregnancy. I see comments like that on my Instagram every time I post a picture at the gym. Not only is it alright to keep fit during pregnancy, doctors now know that doing so has a positive impact on both the mother and baby. Your abdominals and core need to be strengthened throughout pregnancy, it helps with carrying the baby before term and also aids in labor, delivery and recovery after. Of course, there is always need for care and common sense when working out, and even more so when pregnant. Consult with your doctor on which exercises are best for you. For me personally, keeping fit has made this pregnancy such a joy. I'm a big fan of the medicine ball, it's a great underused tool for good core strength and can help increase your heart rate. Especially while pregnant I've found it helps relieve backaches and improves my posture by strengthening and toning muscles in my back and thighs. #StrongMom #PregnancyFitness

A post shared by 𝕮𝖔𝖈𝖔 𝕽𝖔𝖈𝖍𝖆 (@cocorocha) on

