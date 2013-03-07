The Best Celebrity Gossip from Fashion Month: Kim Kardashian’s Baby Scare, A Scary-Skinny Star, More

It seems that everyone in the media world is breathing a sigh of relief now that Fashion Month has come to a close. Although it’s always exciting to see new collections and the famous faces that show up to watch them strut down the runway, it’s quite a bit of work and leads to serious fatigue. With the whirlwind month behind us, we decided to round up all the best celebrity gossip tidbits—and believe us, there were plenty.

Read on for the juicy stories you may have missed!

Kim’s Miscarriage Scare: One of the most notable couples that stepped out this Fashion Month was (of course) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. They made instant headlines when they showed up to the Givenchy show in Paris clad in matching tuxedos, and they partied at a post-show dinner with R&B stars Ciara and Frank Ocean. But it wasn’t all fun and games for Kardashian, who took off to L.A. soon after and started to feel like she was having a miscarriage. Luckily, the baby is fine—but according to Page Six, her doctors feel that she’s burning the candle at both ends, and shouldn’t be jetsetting to fashion shows.

Kate Moss’ Risky Fashion: Leave it to Kate Moss to be provocative. The legendary model attended a party in honor of the second issue of Carine Roitfeld‘s CR Fashion Book clad in a look from the controversial Saint Laurent collection, just a day after it appeared on the runway. Some thought it was chic, while others were a little appalled that her lower backside was completely visible in the sheer tights.

Nicole Richie, Too Skinny? It wouldn’t be a successful Fashion Month if there wasn’t intense speculation over a celebrity’s weight. This season, Nicole Richie raised eyebrows in Paris, particularly at the Valentino show, where she wore a baggy strapless tiered dress (which The Daily Mail suggests was an attempt to hide her frail frame). The dress showed off her protruding collarbone, leading some to wonder if Richie was returning to her unhealthy ways prior to becoming a mother of two.

Jessica’s Odd Hair; Amanda’s Hathaway Drama: Fresh from appearing at the Oscars, “Zero Dark Thirty” nominee Jessica Chastain and “Les Miserables” star Amanda Seyfried sat front row together at Givenchy. They both made headlines for different reasons: Chastain showed off a sleek, ombré hairdo that left beauty bloggers baffled, and Seyfried was in the midst of the never ending saga that is her “Les Miserables” costar Anne Hathaway‘s Oscar dress. On the same day as Givenchy, it was announced that Seyfried’s McQueen gown was the one that sent Hathaway into a tizzy, forcing her to change her Valentino gown at the last moment to the pale pink Prada that failed to impress. Even in Paris, Seyfried didn’t want fans to misconstrue the situation. Right after the Givenchy show, she tweeted, “Fact: I love you, Anne!”

Kirsten Dunst Surfaces (With Her Hot Boyfriend): Another couple who turned heads was Kirsten Dunst and Garett Hedlund. The charming blonde duo attended the Saint Laurent show in monochromatic looks, giving KimYe a run for their money. They were seen canoodling throughout, and are quickly gaining traction as one of our favorite celebrity couples.

Rob Kardashian, Who? Pop star Rita Ora hasn’t let the fallout from her breakup with Rob Kardashian (he accused her via Twitter of sleeping with twenty men during their relationship) get her down. The rising starlet was all over London Fashion Week, bouncing from party to party with her BFF du jour, model Cara Delevingne. She seems to officially have made her mark on the fashion pack, palling around with stylish gents like Derek Blasberg and Henry Holland. Last week, she stated that she didn’t consider Kardashian her boyfriend, and feels he may be mentally unstable. Ouch.

Someone Really Doesn’t Like Rihanna: One of the most anticipated shows during London Fashion Week was the debut of Rihanna‘s collection for River Island. Although it was met with mixed reviews from critics, everyone had a great time at the show—including RiRi herself. Right after, she headed to the Box Nightclub to celebrate the show with her best friend Melissa Forde, as well as Cara Delevingne. When she was leaving at 3 a.m., clad in a minidress from the collection and huge sunglasses, someone threw a bottle at her, injuring her leg. Although no one knows why, it’s been reported that the culprit was a huge Rihanna fan disappointed by her rekindled relationship with Chris Brown.

A Stylish Timberlake Sighting: Designer Tom Ford‘s show was one of the most anticipated during London Fashion Week, and to heighten the profile even more, Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel were in the front row. Later, they stepped out to the chic after-party, where they were seen sipping champagne and looking outrageously stylish. Both took to Twitter to comment on Ford’s fabulous designs. Clearly, married life suits this pair.

Are Crutches The New Black? Singer Demi Lovato attended the Topshop in London stumbling on crutches, which certainly turned heads. Similarly, Kristen Stewart was on crutches at the Oscars, yet both stars haven’t given us definitive answers as to why.

Baby Bump Alert! Right after announcing she and hubby Josh Duhamel were expecting, Fergie attended Milan Fashion Week, where she showed off her growing baby bump in wide-leg trousers and a tight jacket at the Emporio Armani show. Guess we have a new maternity style star to follow.

The Most Ubiquitous Celebrity Award Goes To: One of the most spotted stars at New York Fashion Week this season was Vanessa Hudgens, who attended a slew of runway shows and parties. Throughout it all, she didn’t take a break from canoodling with her boyfriend, “The Carrie Diaries” star Austin Butler.

You Go, Liberty Ross: Fresh from filing divorce from her philandering husband Rupert Sanders (who infamously cheated on her with Kristen Stewart), model Liberty Ross sat front row at Alexander Wang (she walked the show last season). She was also seen leaving the hotel of rumored boyfriend, record exec and “American Idol” personality Jimmy Iovine.

Miley Cyrus Takes NY: Miley attended New York Fashion Week this season, wearing a sexy red jumpsuit from Rachel Zoe‘s line at her show. Later that night, she celebrated her Cosmopolitan cover at Manhattan hotspot Acme, where hoards of fans waited outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the star. Later in the week, she was spotted at the Marc Jacobs show, and posed for pictures with the designer as he smoked a cigarette.

Front-Row Pals? Just after it was announced that David Beckham would be signing with Paris Saint-Germain, the soccer star stepped out to his wife Victoria Beckham‘s fashion show, where he sat alongside Vogue editrix Anna Wintour. He eagerly snapped photos, while she—shocker—looked on solemnly.

Photo: Kim Kardashian’s Instagram