How Celebrities Give Gifts: An Investigation

When mere mortals exchange presents, they often go with something thoughtful—perhaps a gift that shows they were listening when their friend said she really wanted certain concert tickets, or when their partner waxed poetic about the beauty of a sweater. For most of us, presents mean candles, books—maybe, on special occasions, jewelry or some other luxury gift. But it’s rare that anyone we know surprises someone with, say, a car.

Not so with celebrities. For them, the sky’s the limit—and the bigger the better, it seems. Though this isn’t always the case—sometimes celebs go with something pretty straightforward and simple, such as cupcakes, when it comes to gifts—it seems as though stars like to go completely over the top when giving each other presents. Since everyone is getting ready for the holiday season, we thought we’d take a look at how celebs like to give gifts. Let’s just say this is less of a gift guide and more of a piece of inspo: It’s unlikely you’ll be able to give your BFF the same bracelet Kylie Jenner gave Jordyn Woods, but maybe you’ll feel inspired to get her something similar—on a smaller scale.