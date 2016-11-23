How Celebrities Give Gifts: An Investigation

When mere mortals exchange presents, they often go with something thoughtful—perhaps a gift that shows they were listening when their friend said she really wanted certain concert tickets, or when their partner waxed poetic about the beauty of a sweater. For most of us, presents mean candles, books—maybe, on special occasions, jewelry or some other luxury gift. But it’s rare that anyone we know surprises someone with, say, a car.
Not so with celebrities. For them, the sky’s the limit—and the bigger the better, it seems. Though this isn’t always the case—sometimes celebs go with something pretty straightforward and simple, such as cupcakes, when it comes to gifts—it seems as though stars like to go completely over the top when giving each other presents. Since everyone is getting ready for the holiday season, we thought we’d take a look at how celebs like to give gifts. Let’s just say this is less of a gift guide and more of a piece of inspo: It’s unlikely you’ll be able to give your BFF the same bracelet Kylie Jenner gave Jordyn Woods, but maybe you’ll feel inspired to get her something similar—on a smaller scale.
Let's start with the time Kylie Jenner gave BFF Jordyn Woods a brand-new black Mercedes for her 18th birthday, shall we? If that doesn't rank atop the list of lavish celebrity gift-giving, we don't know what does.
Kylie Jenner also took it upon herself to give Tyga a $300,000 Bentley a few months ago. Just because she felt like it, NBD.
The "promise ring" Tyga gave Kylie Jenner is way more massive than most civilian engagement rings. “If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like,” she wrote. Damn.
Kanye West got Kim Kardashian a second engagement ring to celebrate his Adidas success (and their relationship). “My husband was very nice,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen on his radio show, “Deep & Shallow," the day she left for Paris Fashion Week in late September. "I was sleeping, and he woke me up in the middle of the night and said, ‘Babe, babe,’ I got you something from Adidas!'” At first she thought it was yet another pair of Yeezys—snooze, in the world of the Kardashians—until she saw the box the the pillow next to her. “I opened my eyes and it was a box, and I was like—woke up—and I was like, ‘What is this?'” Kardashian said. Yep: A 20-carat diamond ring will wake you right up.
On a smaller scale (but still no less thoughtful): Kylie Jenner gave Tyga cupcakes for his 27th birthday, including one that featured a butt and another with boobs on it. Classy.
A few years ago, when Steve Carell's daughter, Elisabeth, was 12, he got her a signed One Direction photograph after he met the band. As far as genius gifts for a 12-year-old, this one pretty much takes the cake.
To revisit another bygone celebrity relationship, Ashton Kutcher once got then-wife Demi Moore a Peter Beard limited-edition, 500-page art book, full of pics from Beard's travels in Africa in the '60s. Only 2,250 copies of the book were printed, which is part of the reason it cost $1,900. Cool.
David Beckham can give Kylie Jenner a run for her money any day. For Christmas one year, Becks got his wife, Victoria Beckham, a Rolls Royce Phantom, which cost about $500K—and, for good measure, a $2.4 million diamond and ruby necklace from Boucheron. Merry Christmas to them.
Beyoncé can also play that car-giving game. She once gave Jay-Z a $2M Bugatti for his birthday in December. He followed suit by giving her $350K worth of Birkin bags, which actually seems quite paltry after the Bugatti. Phew! Anyone else hoping for a few good books and a nice jacket or something this holiday season?
