25 Celebrities Who Looked Awkward AF Walking Their First Red Carpet

Celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone might be known as red carpet veterans today, but back in the day, they knew as much about rocket science as they did about walking a red carpet. Before they were turning heads in five-figure designer gowns, they were showing up at industry events in off-the-rack outfits from their local strip malls and awkwardly smiling in front of photographers.
If you think your old MySpace photos are embarrassing, these celebrities’ first red carpet pictures will beat you by a mile. To prove that everyone is uncomfortable in front of the camera at first, even well-poised stars such as Blake Lively and Selena Gomez, we rounded up 25 A-listers’ first red carpet moments to look back on. Check them out ahead.
Jennifer Lawrence
Long before she was an Oscar winner, Lawrence walked her first red carpet at the 15th Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards in 2007 with fringe on her dress and a hand glued to her hip.
Miley Cyrus
A then-unknown Cyrus walked her first red carpet at a press event for "Hannah Montana" in 2006 in a snazzy cropped cardigan.
Anna Kendrick
A pre–"Pitch Perfect" Kendrick walked her first red carpet at the 52nd annual Tony Awards in 1998, where she was nominated for best featured actress in a musical for her role in "High Society." Fun fact.
Selena Gomez
Gomez kept things all black for her red carpet debut at the "Shrek the Third" premiere in 2007.
Rihanna
Before she was turning heads at the Met Gala, Rihanna was wearing straight-leg jeans on the red carpet of MTV's "TRL" in 2005.
Taylor Swift
Swift's country roots were in full swing when she wore prim church-appropriate heels and a sundress on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in 2006.
Ariana Grande
Grande's obsession with knee-high boots goes way back. She walked her first red carpet in 2008 for "13," the Broadway musical she was in.
Blake Lively
Lively epitomized the 2000s with ripped wide-leg jeans and a pink statement belt at the 18th annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2005.
Bella Thorne
Thorne rocked bangs and the hands-on-the-hips pose at her first red carpet at the 29th annual Young Artist Awards in 2008.
Britney Spears
Spears looked regal AF in a near-floor-length white gown at the American Music Awards in 1998.
Demi Lovato
Lovato made a statement with zebra-print leggings, a flower-pinned blazer, and an SUV behind her at her first red carpet for Chevy in 2008.
Destiny's Child
Pre–Michelle Williams Destiny's Child walked their first red carpet at the 12th annual Soul Train Music Awards in 1998. Look at those leather pants!
Emma Stone
Today, Stone is a red carpet favorite. But back then, she was a Hollywood newbie who walked her first red carpet in a fluffy, tulle-abundant dress at an event for "Sex and the City the Movie" in 2008.
Gina Rodriguez
Rodriguez kept it casual in a body-con dress for her first red carpet at the premiere of "The Dry Land" in 2010.
Jennifer Aniston
Before she was a household name on "Friends," Aniston was a brunette who loved a good maxi skirt. She walked her first red carpet at an NBC party in 1990.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez is a household name today, but in 1994 she was relative unknown who walked her first red carpet in knee-high socks and a half-buttoned cardigan.
Katy Perry
Before she was a chart-topping pop star, Perry posed for the first time in front of cameras at Nicole Miller's Los Angeles Fashion Week show in 2003.
Kerry Washington
Washington showed off her love for her hometown with an "I Heart NY" T-shirt at her first red carpet at the premiere of "Save the Last Dance" in 2001.
Kristen Stewart
Before "Twilight" fanatics knew her name, Stewart walked her first red carpet in an all-black ensemble at the premiere of "Panic Room" in 2002.
Mariah Carey
Carey was still a relatively unknown singer when she walked her first red carpet in a classic black gown in New York in 1990.
Natalie Portman
Portman made a statement for her first red carpet when she wore a spotted faux-fur coat and a yellow-trimmed skirt at the premiere of "The Professional" in 1994.
Paris Hilton
Hilton might've been born into a famous family, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have an awkward first red carpet photo. She sported sunglasses and a white dress with fringe for her first red carpet at a PlayStation 2 event in 1990.
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon looked tough-yet-adorable with a sunflower-printed top and a curly strand of hair at the premiere of "Man in the Moon" in 1991.
Scarlett Johansson
If fluffy faux-fur wrists weren't enough, Johansson paired her look with faux-fur shoulders pads, too. She walked her first red carpet in 1996 for the premiere of "Manny and Lo."
Zendaya
Nowadays, Zendaya is one to watch on the red carpet. You can see her first red carpet look at Disney and ABC's Television Critics Association party in 2010.
