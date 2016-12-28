The Biggest Celebrity Feuds of 2016

When normal people get into an argument, they exchange a few choice words and get over it. Maybe, if they’re feeling especially petulant, they air their grievances on social media (tacky) or get into a public spat at an event (not ideal). But then everything blows over, and if anyone else got involved in the first place, they forget all about it in about five minutes. Humans are nothing if not self-absorbed.

But when a celebrity gets into a fight, the whole universe (or at least Twitterverse) often gets involved, and everyone has something to say. Little things get blown out of proportion, big things completely explode, and people say things they regret, which is expressed in the art form of the deleted tweet. This year, some volatile combination of the proliferation of social media, a seriously YOLO attitude about boundaries, and tensions being high in general led to some of the nastiest celebrity arguments of all time.

We’re talking exes going at each other, sisters standing up for each other (in questionable ways), and enough shade thrown to keep our nation’s beaches out of the sun all year. Click through to discover the biggest, baddest, meanest celebrity feuds of 2016—and as you go, test yourself to see if you can remember exactly who feuded with whom.