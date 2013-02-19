New celebrity feud: Kelly Clarkson goes off on former mentor Clive Davis in angry blog post

Legendary music producer Clive Davis has been in the news quite a bit today thanks to the release of his just-published memoir The Soundtrack of My Life. Firstly, Davis made waves in the industry after proclaiming that after living in the closet for the majority of his life, he is now a proud bisexual, currently in a monogamous relationship with another man. His peers have celebrated his announcement, but someone else isn’t so keen on the book: Kelly Clarkson.

The first-ever “American Idol” winner (and probably the most successful chanteuse to come out of the reality TV competition) long looked up to Davis as her mentor, but after catching wind of some of the content in his memoir, she’s fed up.

Clarkson took to her blog today to cite portions of Davis’ book she says are lies—including a part where he claims Kelly burst into “hysterical sobbing” in his office when he demanded “Since You Been Gone” be on her album. According to Clarkson, that’s she did cry in his office ,but for a very different reason.

“I did cry in his office once. I cried after I played him a song I had written about my life called ‘Because Of You.’ I cried because he hated it and told me verbatim that I was a ‘sh*tty writer who should be grateful for the gifts that he bestows upon me.’ He continued on about how the song didn’t rhyme and how I should just shut up and sing. This was devastating coming from a man who I, as a young girl, considered a musical hero and was so honored to work with.”

Additionally, she states that he went above and beyond to stifle her career. “He doesn’t mention how he stood up in front of his company at a convention and belittled me and my music and completely sabotaged the entire project. It never had a chance to reach it’s full potential,” she wrote.

Well, it’s clear that there’s some love lost between these two, and we can’t wait to hear what Davis has to say to Clarkson’s very direct remarks. Itching for more? You can read all of Clarkson’s comments here.

What do you think of the latest celebrity feud?