10 Celebrity-Approved Vegan Recipes to Try Out Immediately

It’s no secret that veganism is huge in Hollywood. Considering hundreds of A-listers—from Miley Cyrus to Beyoncé—have sworn off meat for a 100-percent plant-based diet, you’ll be hard-pressed to not find at least a handful of vegan celebrities on your Instagram feed.
But while it’s easy to identify who’s vegan in Hollywood, what’s a little more unknown is what these vegan celebrities eat behind closed doors. Fortunately for us, some of them are sharing their go-to vegan recipes in interviews, blogs, and cookbooks for us to cop for our own meat-free meals. Whether you’re looking for a recipe on hearty vegan brownies or a how-to for a satisfying green shake, these celebrities have you covered. From Kourtney Kardashian to Alicia Silverstone, check out our list of must-try celebrity-approved vegan recipes, ahead.
Ellen DeGeneres
The talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, love noshing on vegan spring rolls with a fresh ginger-soy dipping sauce. The recipe, passed down to DeGeneres from celebrity chef Roberto Martin, calls for avocado, carrots, bell peppers, and slew of other vegetables to keep you satisfied. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alicia Silverstone
If you're looking for a hearty vegan meal, Silverstone has you covered with her millet mashed "potatoes" with mushroom gravy. The dish, featured in the actress's cookbook, The Kind Mama, uses millet, a nutrient-packed grain, as a potato substitute. For the meatless gravy, Silverstone uses four types of mushrooms for a creamy glaze to pour over her mash. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Winter may be approaching, but that doesn't stop the Oscar winner from noshing on her favorite vegan meal, watermelon salad. Portman's summer staple incorporates a slew of organic nuts and seeds, such as hemp and chia, for a filling salad, including chunks of juicy watermelon, sweet medjool dates, and a a light dressing made of olive oil, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress-turned-health guru might not be everyone's cup of tea, but her vegan recipes are worth tasting. The Oscar winner has a great recipe for a kale and coconut smoothie that sounds as tasty as it is healthy. The drink includes a generous amount of curly kale (ribs removed), raw almonds, coconut water, and frozen banana for a healthy beverage worth scarfing down. Full recipe
Photo:
Getty Images
Lea Michele
Before she starts her day, Michele always takes a few minute to fuel up on her go-to breakfast: steel-cut oatmeal with soy milk and a plate of tofu scramble. To differentiate her scramble from the run-of-the-meal breakfasts, Michele tops it off with salsa and a slice of avocado. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
As an up-and-coming health guru, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has some delicious vegan recipes up her sleeves, including one for vegan brownies. The dessert, which Kourt admits is inspired by brownies she ate at Los Angeles's Karma Baker, combines organic cocoa powder, coconut oil, and a hint of sea salt for dairy-free chocolate bars the Kardashian-Jenner fam can't stop reaching for. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Underwood, who's been vegetarian for the bulk of her life, made the switch to veganism in 2012. The go-to vegan breakfast she swears by is simple, but so satisfying. Consisting of simply scrambled tofu, onions, peppers, spinach, and a dollop of salsa, the country's singer's vegan vegetable scramble is something we could eat every morning, too. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emily Deschanel
Deschanel swears by this hearty recipe for lemony roasted potatoes. For the dish, the "Bones" actress chops up small chunks of Russet potatoes, coats them with a lemon juice-olive oil glaze, and pops them in the oven. After roughly 45 minutes, she's got citrusy golden-brown potatoes that'll be sure to make her dinner guests drool. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin
If you've got packets upon packets of uneaten ramen lying around, Goodwin's bok choy and chick'n salad might be for you. The recipe uses vegan Nissin Top Ramen Oriental Instant ramen noodles and stir fries it with a mouth-watering concoction of sesame seeds, almonds, and oil, before mixing it in with fresh bok choy pieces and chunks of Gardein Crispy Tenders "chick'n" for a salad even meat-lovers will salivate over. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Venus Williams
Since going vegan, the professional tennis player has been fueling up with her dairy-free orange "creamsicle." The smoothie, which is a vegan take on an ice cream shake, uses Silk almond milk, oranges, a teeny bit of banana, vanilla, and coconut oil for a dessert that rivals all ice creams. Full recipe.
Photo:
Getty Images