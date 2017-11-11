10 Celebrity-Approved Vegan Recipes to Try Out Immediately

It’s no secret that veganism is huge in Hollywood. Considering hundreds of A-listers—from Miley Cyrus to Beyoncé—have sworn off meat for a 100-percent plant-based diet, you’ll be hard-pressed to not find at least a handful of vegan celebrities on your Instagram feed.

But while it’s easy to identify who’s vegan in Hollywood, what’s a little more unknown is what these vegan celebrities eat behind closed doors. Fortunately for us, some of them are sharing their go-to vegan recipes in interviews, blogs, and cookbooks for us to cop for our own meat-free meals. Whether you’re looking for a recipe on hearty vegan brownies or a how-to for a satisfying green shake, these celebrities have you covered. From Kourtney Kardashian to Alicia Silverstone, check out our list of must-try celebrity-approved vegan recipes, ahead.