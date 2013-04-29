The Best Celebrity Fashion at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Every year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a slew of Hollywood stars rub elbows with the press and political elite at a swanky shindig in Washington D.C.. Often, the guest list for the event is a little baffling—Lindsay Lohan attending last year, for example, and Tom Brokaw had some less-than-positive words to say about that.

The dinner, however, always delights in its ability to make light of politics, and this year’s comic speeches included stand-out performances from Conan O’Brien and President Barack Obama himself, who rocked a pair of fake bangs to channel his wife Michelle (who was in the crowd looking lovely in Monique Lhuillier).

The celebrity fashion on the red carpet was also in full swing, with stars like Katy Perry and Kerry Washington stepping out in high-style looks from designers like Giambattista Valli and Wes Gordon.

To see all the celebrity fashion from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, click through the slideshow above!