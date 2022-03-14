Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Are Already Wearing These 5 Spring Trends

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Hailey Bieber have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.

Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out of budget before I ran out of closet space. Luckily, I’ve developed a knack for finding on-trend items at an on-budget price point.

This spring, I’m on the hunt for the perfect leather bomber jacket, a classic trench or baggy jeans (to name a few pieces). The best part of these spring trends is that they’re all staple pieces. You’ll be able to wear them beyond the spring season and into summer (and beyond!) so it may be worth looking for investment items instead of running to Zara.

I’ve done my due diligence to find replicas of each trending spring celebrity fashion item that I’m sure Mrs. Bieber herself would approve of. Keep reading to get the star-inspired look.

Baggy Jeans

Looking effortlessly cool surprisingly involves quite a bit of effort. Finding an amazing pair of jeans usually involves a lot of trial and error—luckily, Hailey Bieber has been sporting a simplified solution: baggy jeans. Whether you buy a pair vintage or brand new, the only other thing you’ll need to nail this trend is a belt. Baggy jeans are also a great investment because they can easily be dressed up or down. Pair them with heels and you’re ready for a night out or take notes from Mrs. Bieber and opt for a casual look with sneakers.

Good Skate Jean

These jeans from Good American check all the boxes for a baggy look. They fit snug around the hips and then fall loosely through the ankle with a little extra fabric to scrunch up. They come in three different washes and sizes 00-26.

A Classic Trench

Trench coats were one of the biggest trends coming out of fashion week. It seems like every designer and celebrity rocked a classic trench coat at some point whether it was on the runway or just in street style photos. Bella Hadid joined in on the fun in a simple knee-length black trench. Trench coats are lightweight which makes them a great transition jacket as the weather warms up. They can be easily layered over a dress, jeans or even athleisure, so you’ll automatically get a lot of wear out of it.

ReNew Mack Coat

This classic trench from Everlane will be the go-to piece in your closet—no need to save it for a rainy day because you’ll want to wear it with everything. It also comes in an original tan trench color.

Bomber Jackets

Bomber jackets are in the midst of a major comeback and Hailey Bieber was one of the first celebs to wear the trend. The perfect bomber jacket has a worn-in look and oversized fit. Hailey paired hers with a simple white shirt, vintage-inspired denim and a laid-back baseball hat. Consider the bomber jacket the newest addition to a model-off-duty wardrobe.

Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

This faux leather Levis jacket is a spot-on style replica of Hailey Bieber’s. The large patch-style pockets are big enough to hold all of your essentials or to just keep your hands warm. Plus, it’s on sale!

Sporty Sunglasses

Sport mode has been activated with sporty sunglasses coming in as one of spring’s biggest trends. The look is sleek (and a bit intimidating if I’m being honest) and very functional. While you can wear the style for actual sports—like a fashionable run around the city—they are also a great accessory for making a simple outfit more interesting. Bella Hadid is a big fan of the look and wore the style with some baggy jeans (yep that’s right, two trends at once).

70mm Polarized Oversize Sport Sunglasses

These Oakley sport sunglasses will give you a sleek look and high vision quality. The lenses are polarized so you’ll have great visibility whether you’re speed racing or just window shopping.

A Slip Dress

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen the pink Zara slip dress go viral. I have a feeling that Hailey Bieber has been scrolling through her FYP because she just wore the elevated version of the trend. Bieber’s pink dress is by Gucci but there are plenty of similar slip dresses on the market. While you can wear a slip dress on its own, it’s actually a very versatile piece. Layering a slip dress over a tight t-shirt or under a blazer is a great way to make the dress work for any weather or occasion.

Braxton Dress

While the viral Zara dress is sold out, there are lots of other great options to shop. This light pink slip is a simple and elegant dress option for weddings, birthday dinners and everything in between. The side slip gives it a sultry edge and guarantees that you’ll be able to show off your footwear of choice.