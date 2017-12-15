A Definitive Guide to the 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017

2018 is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time to bid 2017 farewell in the best way we can think of: paying tribute to the clothes. And boy, are there a lot of good outfits to look back on this year. From Rihanna‘s flower-studded Met Gala look to Kim Kardashian‘s “naked”outfit to Zendaya‘s internet-breaking red carpet gown, 2017 didn’t disappoint in the style department.

To prove our point, we rounded up 50 of the best looks from the past year to reminisce on as we make our way into 2018. And though we’ll miss every style that 2017 had to offer (from the jaw-dropping gorgeous to the straight-up bizarre), we’re ready to see what 2018 has in store. But first, let’s rewind to the best of the best outfits worn this year by some of our favorite stars. Check out 2017’s best celebrity fashion moments, ahead, and prepare for some serious style envy.