A Definitive Guide to the 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017

2018 is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time to bid 2017 farewell in the best way we can think of: paying tribute to the clothes. And boy, are there a lot of good outfits to look back on this year. From Rihanna‘s flower-studded Met Gala look to Kim Kardashian‘s “naked”outfit to Zendaya‘s internet-breaking red carpet gown, 2017 didn’t disappoint in the style department.
To prove our point, we rounded up 50 of the best looks from the past year to reminisce on as we make our way into 2018. And though we’ll miss every style that 2017 had to offer (from the jaw-dropping gorgeous to the straight-up bizarre), we’re ready to see what 2018 has in store. But first, let’s rewind to the best of the best outfits worn this year by some of our favorite stars. Check out 2017’s best celebrity fashion moments, ahead, and prepare for some serious style envy.
Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Mandy Moore attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Naomie Harris attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Ruth Negga attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Janelle Monáe attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Amal Clooney poses with husband, George Clooney, during the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony in Paris, France in February 2017.
Rihanna attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Solange attends the 59th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Naomie Harris attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Ava DuVernay attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Janelle Monáe attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Octavia Spencer attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Janelle Monáe attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Ruth Negga attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles in February 2017.
Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2017.
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2017.
Zendaya attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2017.
Cara Delevingne attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2017.
Bella Hadid attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2017.
Elle Fanning attends the "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France in May 2017.
Bella Hadid attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in June 2017.
Emma Watson attends "The Circle" Paris photo call in Paris, France in June 2017.
Gigi Hadid attends Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty event in New York City in June 2017.
Cara Delevingne attends the European Premiere of "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" in London, England in June 2017.
Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles in June 2017.
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France in July 2017.
Rihanna attends the premiere of "Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets" in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Zendaya attends Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles in August 2017.
Lorde attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2017.
Hailey Baldwin attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in August 2017.
Brie Larson attends the premiere of 'The Glass Castle" in New York City in August 2017.
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving The Plaza Hotel in New York City in September 2017.
Selena Gomez arrives at the #BoF500 gala dinner during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 in New York City in September 2017.
Kaia Gerber is seen shopping in New York City in September 2017.
Zoe Kravitz attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2017.
Viola Davis attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2017.
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2017.
Margot Robbie attends the world premiere of "Goodbye Christopher Robin" in London, England in September 2017.
Kaia Gerber attends the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in New York City in September 2017.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the red carpet of "Mother!" during the 74th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy in September, 2017.
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Mother!" U.K. premiere in London, England in September 2017.
Beyoncé attends the TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert in New York City in October 2017.
Demi Lovato attends the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles in October 2017.
Demi Lovato attends the MTV EMAs 2017 in London, England in November 2017.
Gigi Hadid attends the Gigi Hadid X Maybelline party held in London, England in November 2017.
Solange poses backstage at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards in New York City in November 2017.
Rita Ora attends the MTV EMAs 2017 in London, England in November 2017.
Meghan Markle attends an official photo call to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in London, England in November 2017.
Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in December 2017.
