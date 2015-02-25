7 Celebrity Style Blogs Worth Reading

Some of the most stylish women around also happen to be celebrities, so it’s not terribly shocking that a handful of these starlets started their own fashion blogs.
Fashion fixtures like Olivia Palermo and Anna Dello Russo have taken their talents in the industry and translated them into their own curated websites. Of course, they cover style, but from these stars we also learn quite a bit about the best in beauty, wellness, and entertaining, too.
Here, 7 celebrity blogs to bookmark now!
Olivia Palermo
We'd definitely take style advice from Olivia Palermo, who created her blog as a hub to share her daily experiences, outfits, favorite products, and outfits.
HB Fit by Hannah Bronfman
DJ and general It-girl Hannah Bronfman's blog is chock full of workout trends and beauty tips, and offers a glimpse into her pretty sweet life.
ADR Factory by Anna Dello Russo
Who wouldn't want to see what this Italian bombshell is up to? On her site, Anna shares her front-row experiences from fashion weeks around the world, her take on outfit choices, and her "top rules" for everything from packing for vacation to party-hopping.
Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow
You might roll your eyes, but—mixed with the Goop-iness we've come to know—there's some incredibly useful travel guides, parenting tips, and more health stuff than you could ever imagine. Yes, some it's out there, but one look at Gwyneth's bod, and we're willing to listen.
The Lo Down by Lo Bosworth
Lo Bosworth of "Laguna Beach" fame showcases her favorite DIY projects, her latest outfits and beauty tricks on a surprisingly sleek platform.
Lauren Conrad
After creating her two clothing lines, we knew that LC had a fashion POV, and she managed to parlay it into a super-successful blog that features everything from fashion and beauty to wellness.
Ring My Bell by Ashley Madekwe
You've seen her on Revenge and Salem, but this actress also has a legit fashion blog that offers plenty of daily outfit inspo.