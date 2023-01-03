Lakeith Stanfield Got Engaged Just Hours Before Another Woman Accused Him of Fathering Her Baby

Scroll To See More Images

Put a ring on it. The celebrity engagements of 2023 include Lakeith Stanfield, Sara Bareilles and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year.

Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2023 come after a year of proposals and diamond engagement rings from famous couples like Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, and Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton. Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged in Paris, France, on March 27, 2022, after a year of dating. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne announced in an Instagram post at the time. She added to People, “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”

Mod Sun proposed to Lavigne with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set in a royal settings with small hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills, California. “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Lavigne said. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

But that was 2022. Read on for the celebrity engagements of 2023 and which stars are set to walk down the aisle in the near future.

LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice

LaKeith Stanfield and model Kasmere Trice are engaged. Trice announced the engagement in a tweet on December 30, 2022, after Stanfield proposed to her on her birthday. “yea.. i’m having the best birthday 🥰😍 my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! 🥳#lakeithandkasmereforever,” she tweeted along with a series of photos of her showing off her diamond engagement ring. Stanfield also confirmed the engagement in an Instagram post. “Happy birthday to you baby.🌹💫,” he captioned the same photos.

The next day, on December 31, 2022, artist Taylor Hurd accused Stanfield of fathering her baby after she posted a since-deleted Instagram reel of the actor and her daughter. “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield,” she captioned the post, according to The Neighborhood Talk. “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you,” Stanfield commented on the post. Hurd responded, “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.” Stanfield commented back, “I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.”

Hours later, Hurd shared another Instagram post about why she decided to go public with the video. “Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s [sic] he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months,” she wrote. She continued: “I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried. what I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippet

Sara Bareilles and Broadway actor Joe Tippet are engaged. Bareilles announced the engagement in an Instagram post on January 1, 2023. “Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you. ❤️” Bareilles captioned a photo of her and Tippet looking at each other as she showed off her engagement ring band.

Bareilles and Tippet met in 2015 while while working on the Broadway musical Waitress, which Bareilles starred in and wrote the music and lyrics for. They met at an out-of-town audition at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in August 2015. Tippet played Earl, the abusive husband of the musical’s main character Jenna, who was played by Bareilles.