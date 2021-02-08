Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are Officially Engaged After Less Than a Year of Dating

Scroll To See More Images

Congratulations are in order for the celebrity engagements of 2021. So far this year, Hollywood has seen engagements from secret couples, reality TV stars and former First Family members. And, if we know anything about stars, there are more celebrity engagements to come in 2021.

The celebrity engagements of 2021 come after stars such as Ariana Grande, Maria Sharapova, Demi Lovato and Lana Del Rey put a ring on it in 2020. Though not all of the these stars walked down the aisle (Lovato called off her engagement to Max Ehrich two months after he proposed), these engagements still reminded us that there was some good out of the dumpster fire we now know as 2020. “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo,” Grande’s mom, Joan Grande, tweeted in December 2020 after the “Thank U Next” singer’s engagement to real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Despite the train wreck of 2020, there was still a lot of love in Hollywood. And from the look of the celebrity engagements of 2021, that same love is continuing this year. From politicians to reality TV stars, take a look at all the celebrity engagements of 2021 so far.

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers

People confirmed in February 2021 that Woodley and Rodgers got engaged after less than a year of dating. “They are very happy together” a source said at the time. “It’s not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?” The news came after Rodgers announced that he was engaged at the NFL Honors broadcast that month.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season,” he said before revealing the big news: “I got engaged.”

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos

The day before the Presidential inauguration in January 2021, Tiffany Trump announced that she was engaged to longterm boyfriend Michael Boulos.Verified “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Angela Rummans & Tyler Crispen

Big Brother alums Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen announced their engagement in an Instagram post in January 2021. They met on season 20 of Big Brother in 2018. “YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. ♥️ 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,'” Angela wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds.”