Every Celebrity Couple Who Has Gotten Engaged in 2018 Thus Far

For entertainment junkies like ourselves, the only thing better than learning that two celebrities are together is learning that two celebrities are engaged. Already, 2018 is shaping up to be a good year in Hollywood. It seems like left and right, celebrities are putting rings on each other’s fingers and sharing the news on social media. Obviously, we’re right there to celebrate with them.
Considering the frequency of 2018 celebrity engagements, we compiled a running list of A-list couples who are headed down the aisle. From the British pop singer and his childhood sweetheart to the two “Glee” stars who are ready to tie the knot, check out every celebrity couple who got engaged in 2018, ahead. (Don’t forget to look at those rings.)
Lea Michele & Zandy Reich — May
Lea Michele is off the market. The "Glee" alum announced that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Zandy Reich, with an adorable Instagram picture of her showing off her giant diamond ring in May. According to Us Weekly, Reich asked Michele's dad for permission to propose to his daughter.
“The couple couldn’t be happier,” a source told Us Weekly.
Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson — April
Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams is ready to walk down the aisle. In April, the singer shared an Instagram, revealing that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Chad Johnson, on March 21. The pair dated for about a year before Johnson popped the question.
"That amazing feeling of getting off the stage, running back to the dressing room and I see someone standing there waiting for me! I always wondered how our worlds would mesh. I always wanted to protect who you are, your ministry and platform because people are nuts and cruel, but you have covered me, prayed for me and told me that wherever I go, and whatever stage I stand on to be a light! Soooooooo sorry I jumped on you but I’m glad to know you have muscles to hold me! You so stronnnnnnnng! 😂😂 I’ve waited yeeeeeeears for someone who could come in to my world and be CONFIDENT and NOT insecure, love who I love and genuinely be there for people!! I LOVE YOU @chadjohnson77!!!" Williams wrote.
Danielle Fishel & Jensen Karp — March
"Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel announced her engagement to "Drop the Mic" producer Jensen Karp in late March. In an announcement posted on her Instagram, the actress revealed that she ruined Karp's surprise proposal by showing up too early at his work, where he planed to pop the question. Still, the "Girl Meets World" star expressed her excitement at soon becoming a married woman.
woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am," Fishel captioned an Instagram taken by her "Girl Meets World" co-star Sabrina Carpenter.
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty — March
Gigi Gorgeous is off the market. The YouTube star announced her engagmement to billionaire oil heiress Nats Getty (yes, from the Getty family) in March. The two dated for two years. "OMGGG I GOT ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!💍😭💓" Gorgeous (whose real last name is Lazaratto) captioned an Instagram of her flaunting her diamond ring.
The star directed fans to a YouTube video of Getty proposing to the internet sensation with a helicopter ride where the words "Will you marry me?" appeared on a gorgeous French estate.
Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni — January
"The Bold Type" actress and former American Idol contestant Katie Stevens is engaged to longtime boyfriend and musician Paul DiGiovanni. Though, she did not publicly announced the exciting news, the ring on her finger in an Instagram post from January 27 says it loud and clear.
Stevens also wrote under another recent photo with her hubby-to-be, where she said, "4 years down, forever to go."
Photo:
@thekatiestevens
Steven R. Mcqueen and Alexandra 'Allie' Silva — January
Former "Vampires Diaries" star Steven R. Mcqueen is engaged to model Alexandra 'Allie' Silva on Thursday. The couple have been dating for more than a year and have been posting travel pictures on social media together ever since. McQueen broke the news via Instagram after posting a photo with his new fiancé stealing a kiss, and a caption that read, "She said yes."
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank — January
Cousin of Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie announced her engagement to her boyfriend of seven years, British wine merchant, Jack Brooksbank this month. Brooksbank popped the question near a lake during their recent trip to Nicaragua. Talk about fairy tales.
The wedding will be held at the Saint George's chapel in Windsor in Autumn of this year, the same chapel that Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle will marry in May.
"The lake was so beautiful. I actually said 'this is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question," said the princess. "It was a perfect moment."
Photo:
Getty Images
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn — January
Ed Sheeran is off the market. The singer announced his engagement to girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, on Instagram with an adorable polaroid of him kissing her on the nose. "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx" he captioned the Instagram.
Though Sheeran and Seaborn, a risk advisory consultant, are childhood friends, they didn't begin dating until they reconnected at Taylor Swift's Fourth of July Party at her Rhode Island home in 2015. "I’ve known Cherry since I was 11," Sheeran told People. "I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”
Darren Criss and Mia Swier — January
"Glee" alum Darren Criss announced his engagement to girlfriend, Mia Swier, with a "wacky" Instagram of them posing with their legs up in front of a monument. The couple, who dated for seven and a half years before Criss put a ring on it, began seeing each other long before the actor's television career, he said in an interview in 2013.
"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," Criss captioned the Instagram. "And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage. 🚀💍🖖"
Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan — January
"Grey's Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington said "yes" to boyfriend and "13 Reasons Why" actor Matthew Alan when he quietly proposed on New Year's. The actress shared the big news on Instagram with a series of pictures showing off her gorgeous engagement. The couple's 8-month-old daughter, Hayden, even made a guest appearance in one shot of her gripping Luddington's diamond with her tiny hand.
"Sooo this happened on New Year’s Eve. I’m not sure I even let Matt get through his proposal before I started yelling YES YES YES!! Of course it was a yes! Also... Hayden approves.. ;) 💍✨✨✨" Luddington captioned the Instagram.
Michelle Williams and Andrew Youmans — January 2018
Michelle Williams is off the market. According to Us Weekly, the actress is engaged to New York financier, Andrew Youmans. The news came a week after Williams sparked engagement rumors at the 2018 Golden Globe awards where she flaunted a heart-shaped diamond ring on her wedding finger. (She brushed it off to reporters as "beautiful jewelry.")
Williams' reported engagement comes 10 years after the death of actor Heath Ledger, who she dated for three years and shares 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, with.
Though Williams and Youmans have yet to make their engagement public, the two were first spotted holding hands in July in Rome, where the actress was shooting her film, "Money." “She wants a good guy and a stable family life,” a source close to Williams told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Getty Images
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka — January 2018
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka started 2018 with an engagement when the "Leftovers" actor proposed to the hotel heiress on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado on New Year's weekend. A video of the proposal shows Zylka getting down on one knee and presenting Hilton with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. Hilton and Zylka met an Oscars party eight years ago, but didn't begin dating until they reconnected in 2015.
“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told People. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk — January 2018
Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed her engagement to television writer, Brad Falchuk, on the cover of the sex and love issue of her magazine, Goop. The couple—who met on the set of "Glee," which Falchuk executive produced and Paltrow acted on in 2010—made their relationship official in April 2015, a year after Paltrow announced her divorce from Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.
Paltrow opened up to People about finding love and marrying again. “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”
Afiya Bennet and Lloyd Dickenson — January 2018
Model Afiya Bennet, who you might know as Naomi Campbell's protégé or a face for Fenty Beauty, announced her engagement to model-actor Lloyd Dickenson on Instagram. Dickenson popped the question over the holidays on a family trip to Stone Mountain Park in Georgia, according to People. The couple dated for a year and a half.
Dickenson presented Bennet with the ring, which featured a tear-shaped diamond on a double-strand diamond band, after he tricked her into thinking their families were going to a big dinner party. She became frustrated when her dad insisted that they go out to the deck to take a family photo, which is when Dickenson got down on one knee. "I said yes with nothing but excitement in my heart and in my eyes," Bennet told People.
Alexa Ray Joel and Ryan Gleason — January 2018
Alexa Ray Joel, the musician and model daughter of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Gleason, on Instagram in a series of romantic beachside photos of the proposal on New Year's Day.
“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!” Joel wrote on Instagram.
Catriona Balfe and Tony McGill — January 2018
"Outlander's" actress Catriona Balfe announced her engagement at the 2018 Golden Globe awards when she walked the red carpet with a sparkling diamond ring on her wedding finger. Balfe confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Tony McGill, in an interview with People. The couple, who has largely kept out of the public eye, dated for about two years before their engagement on New Year's weekend.
“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” Balfe said.