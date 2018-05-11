Every Celebrity Couple Who Has Gotten Engaged in 2018 Thus Far

For entertainment junkies like ourselves, the only thing better than learning that two celebrities are together is learning that two celebrities are engaged. Already, 2018 is shaping up to be a good year in Hollywood. It seems like left and right, celebrities are putting rings on each other’s fingers and sharing the news on social media. Obviously, we’re right there to celebrate with them.

Considering the frequency of 2018 celebrity engagements, we compiled a running list of A-list couples who are headed down the aisle. From the British pop singer and his childhood sweetheart to the two “Glee” stars who are ready to tie the knot, check out every celebrity couple who got engaged in 2018, ahead. (Don’t forget to look at those rings.)