How much would you spend on an engagement ring? If you’re Justin Bieber and your fiancé is Hailey Baldwin, that number might be in the $500,000 ballpark. If you’re Kanye West and your wife is Kim Kardashian, it might be much, much higher. Celebrities are known to live luxurious and lavish lifestyles, with multimillion-dollar homes and closets stocked with designer clothes, so naturally, when it comes time to spend money on something more sentimental, say, an engagement ring, that’s not the place where they skimp.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most expensive celebrity engagement rings we’ve ever seen, from still-engaged couples to celebrity parents who have been together forever. The prices behind these rings sure are staggering. Put on your sunglasses because these diamonds will definitely blind you.