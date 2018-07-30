How much would you spend on an engagement ring? If you’re Justin Bieber and your fiancé is Hailey Baldwin, that number might be in the $500,000 ballpark. If you’re Kanye West and your wife is Kim Kardashian, it might be much, much higher. Celebrities are known to live luxurious and lavish lifestyles, with multimillion-dollar homes and closets stocked with designer clothes, so naturally, when it comes time to spend money on something more sentimental, say, an engagement ring, that’s not the place where they skimp.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most expensive celebrity engagement rings we’ve ever seen, from still-engaged couples to celebrity parents who have been together forever. The prices behind these rings sure are staggering. Put on your sunglasses because these diamonds will definitely blind you.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
When Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé in 2008, he knew he had to do something big (it's Queen Bey we're talking about), which is why he went all out with an 18-carat emerald-cut ring. The price tag? A whopping $5 million.
Photo:
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham
Whiteley's now-husband, actor Jason Statham, popped the question in 2016, and he did not disappoint in the engagement-ring department. After five years of dating, he presented the model with a $350,000 5-carat ring.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
After four years of dating, Wade proposed to Union in 2013 with the help of his nephews and a $1 million engagement ring featuring an 8.5-carat cushion-cut diamond.
Photo:
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
After Ciara called off her engagement with Future (and gave back her $1.5 million engagement ring), her later fiancé, NFL player Russell Wilson, knew he had to do something big, which he did with a $2 million ring ($500,000 more than Future's) with a $16-carat diamond in 2016.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B has an over-the-top personality and an engagement ring to match. In 2017, the rapper got engaged to Migos's Offset, who got down on one knee on stage and proposed to her with a $500,000 pear-shaped diamond ring. Some fans have even speculated that Cardi's ring looks like Paris Hilton's. Though their price tags aren't exactly the same (Hilton's ring costs four times as much as Cardi's), we can see the comparison.
Photo:
Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
We have yet to see a clear picture of Bieber's engagement ring to Baldwin (this Instagram is, unfortunately, the only shot where we can see a glimpse of the sparkler), but that hasn't stopped people from speculating about its cost. It's estimated that the 18-karat yellow-gold ring costs a whopping $500,000. Not bad for a 24-year-old.
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Money is Hilton's brand, so when she got engaged to actor Chris Zylka in 2018, we knew that her 20-carat engagement would cost a pretty penny. The total? $2 million. The ring apparently costs so much that Hilton has made three replicas of it after she lost it in a Miami nightclub while dancing.