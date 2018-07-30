StyleCaster
The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings We’ve Ever Seen

The Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings We've Ever Seen

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

How much would you spend on an engagement ring? If you’re Justin Bieber and your fiancé is Hailey Baldwin, that number might be in the $500,000 ballpark. If you’re Kanye West and your wife is Kim Kardashian, it might be much, much higher. Celebrities are known to live luxurious and lavish lifestyles, with multimillion-dollar homes and closets stocked with designer clothes, so naturally, when it comes time to spend money on something more sentimental, say, an engagement ring, that’s not the place where they skimp.

MORE: Every Celebrity Couple Who Has Gotten Engaged in 2018 Thus Far

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most expensive celebrity engagement rings we’ve ever seen, from still-engaged couples to celebrity parents who have been together forever. The prices behind these rings sure are staggering. Put on your sunglasses because these diamonds will definitely blind you.

Beyonce Engagement Ring
Beyoncé and Jay-Z

When Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé in 2008, he knew he had to do something big (it's Queen Bey we're talking about), which is why he went all out with an 18-carat emerald-cut ring. The price tag? A whopping $5 million.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.
Blake Lively Engagement Ring
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Lively and Reynolds are known for their low-key relationship, but when it came to the ring, the actor went all out. When the two got engaged in 2014, Reynolds presented his soon-to-be wife with a $2.5 million ring consisting of a 12-carat oval-cut diamond. We're sure very few suitors would turn down a proposal from Reynolds, but we're also sure that the expensive ring didn't hurt either.

 

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Amal Clooney Engagement Ring
Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney

Clooney, one of the biggest movie stars of our time, bought Amal a ring that came in a little under $1 million for his now-wife. The actor popped the question in 2014 with a $750,000 ring with a 7-carat diamond.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Engagement Ring
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Whiteley's now-husband, actor Jason Statham, popped the question in 2016, and he did not disappoint in the engagement-ring department. After five years of dating, he presented the model with a $350,000 5-carat ring.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Meghan Markle Engagement Ring
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

No expert has nailed down a confident estimated cost of Prince Harry's ring for Markle, but from the looks of it, the common guess for the 3-carat diamond ring—which also consists of a gold band and two diamonds from Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection—is around $300,000 to $350,000. The center stone of the ring is from Botswana, where Harry spent a lot of his summers growing up and where he went to celebrate Markle's 36th birthday, so whatever the cost, it clearly has sentimental value for the couple.

 

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian Engagement Ring
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

West lived up to his over-the-top brand when he proposed to Kardashian in 2013 with a 15-carat engagement ring created by Lorraine Schwartz. The ring—which consisted of cushion-cut diamond on a thin platinum band with micro-pavé around it—was stolen in Paris in 2016, as many fans know. At the time, it was reported to cost $8 million. However, investigators later deduced that it was only $4.5 million, which is still a hefty price tag.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kate Upton Engagement Ring
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Upton's engagement was nothing short of glamorous when her beau, MLB player Justin Verlander, proposed to her with a $1.5 million 8-carat diamond ring.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Kate Middleton Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince William's engagement ring for Middleton was a family heirloom (it was his mom Princess Diana's), but that doesn't mean that it was cheap. The ring—which consisted of a 12-carat sapphire—was valued at $47,000 in 1981, but it costs closer to $500,000 today.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Gabrielle Union Engagement Ring
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

After four years of dating, Wade proposed to Union in 2013 with the help of his nephews and a $1 million engagement ring featuring an 8.5-carat cushion-cut diamond.

Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images.
Ciara Engagement Ring
Ciara and Russell Wilson

After Ciara called off her engagement with Future (and gave back her $1.5 million engagement ring), her later fiancé, NFL player Russell Wilson, knew he had to do something big, which he did with a $2 million ring ($500,000 more than Future's) with a $16-carat diamond in 2016.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
Cardi B Engagement Ring
Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B has an over-the-top personality and an engagement ring to match. In 2017, the rapper got engaged to Migos's Offset, who got down on one knee on stage and proposed to her with a $500,000 pear-shaped diamond ring. Some fans have even speculated that Cardi's ring looks like Paris Hilton's. Though their price tags aren't exactly the same (Hilton's ring costs four times as much as Cardi's), we can see the comparison.

Photo: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images.
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

We have yet to see a clear picture of Bieber's engagement ring to Baldwin (this Instagram is, unfortunately, the only shot where we can see a glimpse of the sparkler), but that hasn't stopped people from speculating about its cost. It's estimated that the 18-karat yellow-gold ring costs a whopping $500,000. Not bad for a 24-year-old.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Money is Hilton's brand, so when she got engaged to actor Chris Zylka in 2018, we knew that her 20-carat engagement would cost a pretty penny. The total? $2 million. The ring apparently costs so much that Hilton has made three replicas of it after she lost it in a Miami nightclub while dancing.

