5 Celebrity-Inspired Engagement Ring Dupes Under $500

It’s practically human nature to admire celebrity couples—heck, we even give them merged nicknames (I’m talking Kimye, Brangelina, and J-Rod just to name a select few)—and naturally, with that comes the admiration of their enviable bridal bling. Of course, celebrities’ ring choices are often the source of new trends—just take Ariana Grande’s gorgeous pearl ring, which inspired a new craze for untraditional, non-diamond rings that are still going strong, but just because you and your partner may in the market for a celebrity-inspired engagement ring, that doesn’t mean you have a celebrity budget to spend on the special stone.

Whether you’re on your way to tying the knot with your S.O. or simply browsing for options that you may find covetable in the future, you may be surprised to learn that are actually plenty of celebrity-inspired engagement ring styles (for every budget) to choose from. Besides, that whole age-old “rule” of thumb that says an engagement ring should be priced at approximately three months of a person’s annual income is kind of outdated, if you ask me.

With that being said, it is nice to have a wearable token of your special day to remember your vows, and celebrity-lookalike or not, you want to be absolutely in love with your ring. Fortunately, just because you’re on a tighter budget, doesn’t mean you have to go for a traditional rock—in fact, thanks to a slew of recent celebrity engagement reveals, less conventional rings have risen in popularity in 2021 (hello, Ariana’s covetable pearl ring). Whether you were inspired by Ariana’s engagement ring or fell in love with EmRata’s unique cluster ring, add these affordable celebrity dupes to your inspo folder stat.

Hailey’s jaw-dropping oval-cut solitaire oozes with art deco appeal, and features a center stone that’s rumored to be between six to ten carats—neither Mrs. nor Mr. Bieber has confirmed this—and an 18K gold band. Justin reportedly had a role is selecting the ring’s design, too. Bravo!

This stunning lookalike rings in at under $500, but still looks strikingly similar to Mrs. Bieber’s show-stopping rock. It features a dazzling oval-cut, 3CT ice Moissanate center stone that blinds and a delicate gold band.

Lily Collins announced her engagement to Charlie McDowell last year with a carousel Instagram post showcasing her lust-worthy and uber-unique ring. Lily’s ring hosts a rose-cut clear diamond with a matte bezel setting and delicate gold band. “I was very surprised by it, but it’s exactly what I would’ve wanted and he knew me so well, obviously,” Collins told Kelly Ripa of the ring on an episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan.

Featuring a similar square shape to Lily’s pink ring, this affordable, blush-hued (simulated morganite stone) piece features a sterling silver band and bezel and an 18K rose gold plate band.

Just like EmRata’s unconventional wedding day attire (a burnt orange jumpsuit and an oversized hat), the model and actress’s engagement ring is also delightfully unconventional. The cluster ring features both a tear-shaped and princess cut ring on a minimalist band. Ratajkowski’s revealed in the past that husband Sebastian When Bear-McClard didn’t have a ring prepared when he proposed (he went with a paper clip). Moral of the story? Some things are worth the wait.

This double-stone cluster ring features a slightly different design than EmRata’s unique set of shiny rocks, but the overall look is strikingly similar. This dazzling dupe features a 3.00-carat cushion-cut CZ bordered with two round CZ stones and a 14K gold setting and band.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez made it official on the ‘gram back in December 2020 posting a few photos of the pair together as well as a close-up of her stunning pearl and diamond engagement ring. Another two-stone ring, Grande’s features both a pearl and an oval-cut diamond hosted on a thin gold band. Rumor has it that the peal is actually a family heirloom and has previously belonged to Grande’s late grandfather.

For an extra unique touch, opt for a gemstone like a sapphire or emerald to pair with your pearl. This one features a similar shape and design to Grande’s but it is a fraction of the cost.

Rumor has it that Harry designed Markle’s stunning engagement ring all by himself— a three-carat cushion cut center diamond set on a simple gold band, and features jewels that belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

This triple-stone cluster ring features a similar three-stone design like Markle’s, as well as a square-shaped center stone and gold band.