Our Editor Braves a Sea of Mommy Bloggers to Chat with Heidi Klum About Her Kids’ Line

When we heard that Heidi Klum was designing a line called Truly Scrumptious (named after a song in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) geared towards little tykes to be sold exclusively at mega-retailer Babies’R’Us, we were intrigued. We were intrigued enough that I was dispatched into some rather abysmal weather into a horde of mommy bloggers (who ran the gamut from the “Celine cuff” moms to the “Talbots” moms) who were all desperate to talk to the amazing and gorgeous Miss Klum, clad in a Michael Kors leopard frock and Alaia’s most fabulous stripper heels. Let’s just say she stood out amongst the backdrop of strollers.

Upon arrival, it became clear Heidi really is the working woman’s superhero. I listened as fellow attendees gushed about the many hats Klum wears. While asking a celebrity about how she balances her career and family life might seem like a run-of-the-mill interview question, these women really took Klum’s advice to heart and wanted her tips. And why shouldn’t they? While modeling certainly paid the bills for awhile, Klum has successfully branded herself as an expert in all fields (she even penned an advice book called Heidi Klum’s Body of Knowledge), and children’s clothing seems to be no exception. Her designs were clearly inspired by her creative four children — who, she also noted, have recently discovered the merits of fake feces products.

When it came time to interview Klum, the aforementioned bloggers stormed the pink carpet, and we only managed to get a few words in. Here are some tidbits from the pool of questions people lobbed at her.

Bloggers: As a mother with a 17-month-old and a full-time job, I am constantly wrecked with guilt. In your position, how do you balance it all?

Klum: When you’re working very hard and you have a child, you just have to give yourself a break. You can’t beat yourself up over sometimes not being there. Sometimes, it’s just impossible. If you have to work, you have to work. I enjoy to work, that is what I love to do. Sometimes you have to roll with the punches, go with the flow if you miss something. Find what works for you.

What does this collection mean to your career?

For me, it is something that I enjoy doing. I like to design. It is not necessarily that improves my earnings. I make a lot of money doing a modeling gig, and most of the time that’s much easier. I show up for one day, twirl around and smile for the camera. That’s much easier, but I really enjoy making things. I always have.

What celebrity kids have style you admire? Who would you like to see wearing your line?

I don’t think about celebrity kids. I think about kids, you know? I really don’t. Good question, though! I think all kids are cute and they all deserve the best. As a mom, you always try to find the greatest and newest, whether it’s a toy, educational thing or food. You always want the best for them. It doesn’t matter if you’re a celebrity or not a celebrity. And when it comes to clothes, it’s all about fun. Some basics, but fun. And of course comfort!

Tell us more about the diaper bags in this collection.

Well, as a mom, we want to be cool. You have to be functional, with a lot of pockets in there. It has to be washable. I don’t like to overload a mom because everyone packs differently. I never really used a lot of diaper bags because they always looked too much like a stroller. It has to look like you and not like the kid. I’m not into that matchy-matchy thing with your child. It should look the way you look, so I wanted a fashionable and cool diaper bag. I have great prints in the inside, and the outside has animal print and other options. I also made pouches, where you can put a few things so you don’t have to lug the entire bag.

You mentioned your children are already into fashion. Do they have other talents or interests?

Yes, they all take piano, and they’re all great swimmers. And after the Olympics, I have a few who want to get into gymnastics! We’re going to look into that next.