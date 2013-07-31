Celebrity Tracking: Rihanna’s Favorite Restaurants Around the Globe

When it comes to celebrities, it’s nearly impossible to pin them down. After all, they’re usually jet-setting around the world, attending movie premieres, high profile events, or simply vacationing. Regardless of where they are in the world, they’re living in style—eating at the best restaurants, staying in the chicest hotels, and of course participating in the best shopping the world has to offer. Each week with Celebrity Tracking we bring you a new star and show you the ins and outs of their favorite spots around the world!

When it comes to celebrities, few attract as much media attention at all times than 25-year-old Bajan chanteuse Rihanna. Paparazzi regularly trail the singer whether she’s attending a red carpet event, partying until 4 a.m., or stumbling out at some of the most exclusive restaurants in the country in towering Louboutins.

It’s undeniable that we revel in star-stalking, and enjoy evaluating (and coveting) the often wild outfits Rihanna is photographed in—but there’s always something else we’re looking at: where she’s eating. Unlike many other pin-thin celebs who go to trendy restaurants to get photographed, Rihanna loves her grub and she makes it known. In a Vogue interview last year, the writer met up with Rihanna at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. He described it as her “unofficial kitchen,” and she stated that, “If I am in town six days, I’m here six days a week.”

She’s made her presence known at famous eateries—but what do the food choices say about her? To delve into the significance of Rihanna’s favorites, we enlisted the help of Eater co-founder Ben Leventhal, who helped shed some light on her dining decisions.

1 of 11 Click through to track Rihanna around the world! When Rihanna's in New York City, it's rare that she doesn't stop by her favorite West Village haunt Da Silvano. The Food: With dishes like Ossobuco alla Milanese ($39.50) and Lombatina di Vitella alla Griglia ($42.50), Da Silvano is on the pricier side—but it can be worth it. "The food here can be quite good, and regulars swear it's spectacular," Leventhal explained. "Civilians might tell you otherwise, but if you can score a table outside it's worth fleecing for yourself." The Scene: Da Silvano's attractive West Village location and large outdoor space truly make it a place to "see and be seen." Leventhal notes that it's "the gold standard to which all other sceney Italian restaurants are compared." Da Silvano, 260 6th Avenue New York, NY 10014. Nozomi in London is a hotspot for celebrities from RiRi to Jay-Z, and specializes in haute Japanese cuisine. The Food: Think expensive, and we mean seriously expensive. If you want a spicy tuna roll that will cost you as much as an entire meal at another restaurant, than this is the spot for you! The Scene: Don't come here if you're not in a Chanel ensemble and toting a Givenchy purse or a Birkin. The dress code is unofficial, but this very much caters to the swanky set. Nozomi, 14-15 Beauchamp Place, London SW3 1NQ Rihanna has been snapped numerous times heading to Catch in New York's Meatpacking District, which features both a restaurant and an upstairs nightclub (where she had a situation with on-and-off again boyfriend Chris Brown). The Food: The restaurant features upscale takes on classic seafood dishes like Alaskan King Crab ($90) and Cantonese Lobster ($78). It's not all hype though. According to Leventhal, "Hung Huynh of 'Top Chef' fame proves some TV chefs can cook." The Scene: The nightclub above the restaurant doesn't hurt—this has become quite a spot for celebrities and their ever-present entourages. "Perhaps the hottest restaurant in New York today, this seafood restaurant in the heart of the Meatpacking District does 600 covers on a Friday night without trying," Leventhal explained. Catch, 21 9th Avenue New York, NY 10014. Photo: Shannon Sturgis/Shannon Sturgis Some say it's merely a tourist trap for the rich and drunk who don't mind spending hundreds of Euros on an unremarkable dinner, but others swear by Paris institution L'Avenue—including Rihanna, who recently ran into Jennifer Lawrence while dining here over Paris Couture Week. The Food: Think upscale bistro. Beef tartare and french fries with a side of duck confit. It'll be delicious, for sure, if not too original, which many have an issue with due to the steep prices! The Scene: Follow the crocodile Birkins and shopping bags from Colette. L'Avenue, 41 Avenue Montaigne 75008 Paris, France When she's in Los Angeles, Giorgio Baldi is Rihanna's kitchen. If you Google Image search the Santa Monica restaurant, you won't even get pictures of the place—you'll merely get shots of Rihanna leaving it. The Food: Rihanna was introduced to Giorgio Baldi by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and she can't get enough of it. One of her favorite dishes is the calamari, which Queen Bey herself introduced her to. It may be known more for its celebrity clientele, but Leventhal states, "Just try to find a regular who doesn't think it's the best Italian on the West Side." The Scene: As we mentioned, it's a hotbed for photogs—which Leventhal confirms: "If you're a Hollywood hot thing, Baldi is where you go to be photographed, the paparazzi camp out here. It's packed, star-studded and ain't cheap." Giorgio Baldi, 114 West Channel Road Santa Monica, CA 90402 Recently, Rihanna hit up an outpost of Bouchon Bistro in Beverly Hills. The tried and true French fare is a hit with many, making this a hot ticket in Los Angeles. The Food: The Beverly Hills outpost may be new, but it's not lacking credentials. "As a somewhat new entrant on the LA power scene, Bouchon claims his highness of food Thomas Keller as its patriarch," Leventhal shares. In case you don't recognize Keller's name, he's the man behind French Laundry and Per Se. Now do you know who we're talking about? The menu serves up traditional bistro fare like Steak Frites ($37) and Poulet Roti ($28.50). The Scene: Bouchon is less trendy, and more classic—but that doesn't mean it's not a celebrity favorite. "It's the rare LA hotspot that combines a great room with great food," Leventhal says. Bouchon, 235 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Rihanna has enjoyed Asian grub at Philippe, on New York's Upper East Side, numerous times in the past few years—and she's not the only celebrity who continues to make it one of the most popular spots around. The Food: "It gets knocked as being a Mr. Chow ripoff, and for good reason, if you compare the menus," Leventhal explains. With trendy Chinese mainstays like lettuce wraps and chicken satay, it's far from original. The Scene: It may not be a gastronomical paradise, but it's doing something right. "Philippe takes the business of treating celebrities like celebrities very seriously, making it no surprise they so frequently litter the dining room," Leventhal states. In fact, the restaurant was recently sued for allowing celebrities to smoke marijuana in the basement. Given RiRi's open fondness of the drug, we wouldn't be surprised if she was a catalyst. Philippe, 33 East 60th New York, NY 10065 Photo: Houston Chronicle/Houston Chronicle It seems unbelievable, but sometimes Rihanna strays from her NYC Italian mainstay Da Silvano and heads to NoLita's famous Emilio's Ballato, which first opened in 1956. The Food: The grub is pretty classic, with a Tre Colore salad ($12) and Vongole Oreganate ($18) being two of the most revered options on the menu. "On Houston Street, this red sauce Italian is the elder statesman of Italian power scenes," Leventhal notes. The Scene: It's a classic place that boasts fans like Billy Joel, Lenny Kravitz, and Tom Hanks. It's not exactly as trendy as Rihanna's other picks, but it's still a coveted spot to dine. Leventhal describes it best: "No reservations for average folk, but it doesn't matter much. What's that slogan? If you're here, you're family." Emilio's Ballato, 55 East Houston New York, NY 10012 Often finding herself in Vegas, Rihanna prefers the Sin City outpost of Scarpetta, but she's also been spotted at the Meatpacking District location in New York City. The Food: It seems a little bit surprising that a haute Italian restaurant's most coveted dish would be spaghetti and marinara sauce, but it's true. "Scott Conant's Scarpetta is perhaps the only restaurant in the world made famous by spaghetti with tomato sauce," Leventhal says. "Taste it, though, and you'll understand." Not shockingly, Rihanna's favorite dish is the spaghetti ($24). The Scene: Whether you're in Vegas, Los Angeles, or New York, count on Scarpetta for a mix of socialites, celebrities, and other folks with deep pockets. Scarpetta, 3708 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89109 The Verdict: Rihanna's taste in food is similar to her taste in fashion: She's trendy, but she isn't afraid of classic influences. Clearly, she's into sceney places where paparazzi are de rigueur, but when it comes to grub, she's all about comfort. She shows a preference for haute Italian cuisine, and sticks to dishes like basic pastas and calamaris. She treats herself well, and although she may not have the most adventurous or sophisticated palate, she certainly knows what she likes. Want to casually run into Rihanna at a restaurant? Want to casually run into Rihanna at a restaurant? Go to any of these places for your best shot!




















