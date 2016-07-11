20 Celebrities Who Have Been Caught Driving Under the Influence

OK, OK, so most of us have gotten messed up and done something we deeply regret later (wasted hookups not least among them). And I hate to get on my high horse and sound preachy—but driving under the influence is pretty inexcusable under any circumstances, especially when you’re a Hollywood A-lister who likely has a driver at their beck and call, and can certainly afford an Uber.

I’m not saying these 20 celebs deserve to be reminded forever of that one time (or, in some cases, more than once) they got behind the wheel after boozing, but in our starstruck culture, it seems kinda important to hold the big names accountable for acting like, well, selfish jerks.