20 Celebrities Who Have Been Caught Driving Under the Influence

OK, OK, so most of us have gotten messed up and done something we deeply regret later (wasted hookups not least among them). And I hate to get on my high horse and sound preachy—but driving under the influence is pretty inexcusable under any circumstances, especially when you’re a Hollywood A-lister who likely has a driver at their beck and call, and can certainly afford an Uber.
I’m not saying these 20 celebs deserve to be reminded forever of that one time (or, in some cases, more than once) they got behind the wheel after boozing, but in our starstruck culture, it seems kinda important to hold the big names accountable for acting like, well, selfish jerks.
Khloe Kardashian was arrested for driving under the influence in 2007—after which she said she'd never do it again. And so far, she hasn't.
Justin Bieber was arrested in 2014 for drunkenly drag racing a yellow Lamborghini in a residential neighborhood.
In 2014, then seventeen-year-old Bella Hadid got a DUI for drunk driving on the Pacific Coast Highway near L.A.—her mom ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Yolanda Foster) was not happy.
Lamar Odom, who has struggled with substance abuse for years, was busted for drunk driving in California's San Fernando Valley in 2013.
Nicole Richie spent a whopping 82 minutes in jail as punishment for her 2006 DUI.
Flo Rida was busted for driving under the influence in Miami Beach in 2006.
Lindsay Lohan got a DUI (and was also charged for cocaine possession) in 2007, the start of a years-long stint in and out of court for various substance abuse charges.
Paris Hilton got a DUI in 2007, and later called it "nothing," saying she was possibly "speeding a little bit."
In 2013, Kevin Hart was arrested for driving under the influence at a level that was nearly double the legal limit.
Michelle Rodriguez was arrested for driving under the influence in 2005 in Hawaii, where she was shooting "Lost." She said prescription steroids she was taking for allergies affected her judgment while driving.
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps got a DUI in Maryland in 2014—the second he received in a 10-year span.
Amanda Bynes was arrested in 2014 for driving under the influence of an unnamed "controlled substance."
Celebrity chef and "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro received a DUI in New York in 2014, which he apologized for on Twitter.
Reese Witherspoon was arrested in 2013 for driving under the influence, after which she told the media she has "a complexity that people didn't know about."
Disney star Debby Ryan was arrested for drunk driving in L.A. last April, and was charged with two misdemeanor counts. She addressed the incident on Twitter, saying "I recognize that I am a role model and have always worked hard to set a good example for my millions of fans. I am so sorry to disappoint everyone."
40-year-old Chelsea Handler got a DUI when she was 21, which she admitted was irresponsible, and hasn't gotten another since.
Chris Pine was arrested for a DUI in New Zealand in 2014.
Dr. Dre reportedly led cops on a 90 m.p.h. drunken chase through Beverly Hills in a Ferrari in 1994, before being sentenced to eight months in jail for violating his probation (which he was on for violent behavior).
Mel Gibson was famously arrested in 2006 for drunk driving (with an open container), during which he screamed anti-Semitic slurs at one of the LAPD officers who stopped him. The incident was widely considered the "beginning of the end" of his career.
Robert Downey Jr. was arrested in the L.A. area in 1998 for driving under the influence, just one of many incidents related to the actor's struggle with substance abuse.