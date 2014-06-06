An Artist Transformed Celebrity Diets Into Works of Art

We all know celebrity diets can be restrictive, difficult and downright weird, and now they’re being transformed into works of art.

Artist Dan Bannino has taken inspiration from the wacky diet plans of major stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Moss and turned them into artfully shot still life photos that recall old master paintings by artists like Caravaggio.

Bannino told The Times: “My aim was to capture the beauty that lies in this terrible constriction of diets and deprivation…[And] to show how this weirdness hasn’t changed even since the 15th century.”

As for how the project came about he shared: “I started this project because I’m fascinated and obsessed by food.” From there he began researching the bizarre diets of his subjects in magazines and on online, eventually shooting the tables in his studio, with each photograph taking several hours to set up.

The real question is, now that these diets have been immortalized as works of art who would you rather eat like—Gwyneth, Kate, or Beyoncé? Take a look at the shots below and let us know your thoughts.

“Master Cleanse Diet”: Beyoncé once lived on a liquid diet that consisted of nothing but lemon juice, maple syrup, cayenne pepper, salt, and laxative herbal tea.

“Hollywood Diet”: Kate Moss’ table is conspicuously absent of food but holds half empty bottles of vodka and Coca-Cola, a champagne cork, and a tray of mystery white powder.

“Strict Detox Diet”: No one takes the detox diet as seriously as Gwyneth Paltrow. Her table is a vegetable-heavy array of highly nutritious food.

All Photos Courtesy of Dan Bannino