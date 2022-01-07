Sidney Poitier, 1st Black Man to Win the Best Actor Oscar, Dead at 94

Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year.

The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her 100th birthday. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” White’s friend and agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in Windsor Castle on the morning of April 9, 2021. He was 99 years old. “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world,” Philip’s wife, Queen Elizabeth II, said in a statement at the time. “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Read on for the celebrity deaths of 2022 and the stars we’ve lost this year so far. May they rest in peace.

Sidney Poitier

Age: 94

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. Clint Watson, the press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed his death. Poitier, who was born in Miami, Florida, but raised in the Bahamas, is an actor, director and activist who became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his role in the movie Lilies of the Field. Throughout his career, Poitier received two more Oscar nominations, 10 Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations, six BAFTA nominations and one Screen Actors Guild nomination. He was the oldest surviving male Academy Award winner until his death in 2022. From 1997 to 2007, Poitier served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan. Along with Lilies of the Field, Poitier was best known for movies like Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, with Love, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night.

Kim Mi-soo

Age: 29

South Korean actress and model Kim Mi-soo died on January 5, 2022. She was 29 years old. Her agency Landscape confirmed her death in a statement. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” the statement read. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.” Kim’s most recent role was in Disney Plus’ South Korean drama Snowdrop, in which she played a student activist who shared a women’s dorm with Young-ro, played by BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Kim’s other credits include 2019’s Memories andKyungmi’s World, as well as TV series like Human Luwak, Hi Bye, Mama! and Into the Ring. She on March 16, 1992. Some media outlets report her age as 30 and 31 due to different methods of calculation.