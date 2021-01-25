Larry King & More Celebrity Death’s We’re Mourning in 2021

Scroll To See More Images

Rest in peace to these Hollywood legends. The celebrity deaths of 2021 include Larry King, Bond Girl Tanya Roberts and other recently passed stars we’ve lost.

It’s no secret that 2020 wasn’t the start to the decade that the world hoped for. From the current health situation to the loss of stars like Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera and Chadwick Boseman, there were many reasons to mourn in 2020. “Kobe was known as a fierce competitor on the basketball court. The greatest of all time, a writer, an Oscar winner and the Black Mamba. But to me he was KobKob, my Boo-Boo, my Bae-Boo, my papi chulo. I was his VeBe, his principessa, his reina, Queen Mama,” Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, said at his memorial in February 2020 after he and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California.

In a statement on Boseman’s Instagram in August 2020, the Marvel star’s family confirmed that he died after a four-year battle with colon cancer. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” his family wrote. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.”

As expected of all things in life, 2021 also will see the loss of many celebrities. Ahead are the celebrity deaths of 2021 so far that we’ll be remembering until the end of time.

Larry King

Age: 87

News broke that King had on January 24, 2021, after he was hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 87. His family confirmed his death on his Instagram. “We are heartbroken over our father’s death, and together with our extended family mourn his passing,” his kids, Larry Jr, Chance and Cannon wrote. “The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined.”

The statement continued, “And, through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives. The outpouring of love and the remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask consideration of a donation to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS, to which a debt of gratitude is owed for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years. With deep appreciation, Larry King, Jr., Chance King, and Cannon King.”

Harry Brant

Age: 24

Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter M. Brant, was reported dead on January 19, 2021. He was 24. “It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab,” Seymour and Brant said in a statement to USA TODAY. “We will forever be saddened that Harry’s life was cut short by this devastating disease.”

Naomi Campbell, who is a godmother to Brant, mourned him in an Instagram post after the news of his death. “It’s taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my BEAUTIFUL GODSON HARRY BRANT HAS GONE TO THE SPIRITUAL WORLD,” she wrote.

Tanya Roberts

Age: 65

Roberts, who was best known for her role in the Charlie’s Angels TV series and as a Bond Girl in 1985’s A View to Kill, died on January 4, 2021, after she collapsed on Christmas Eve the week before. She was 65. Her death came after she was reported dead the day before on January 3, 2021, when she was in fact still alive. Her family confirmed her death the day after.

TMZ reported that Roberts’ death was misreported after her partner of 18 years, Lance O’Brien, saw her in the hospital and assumed she was dead. “[He] went to the hospital, and as he sat in her room she opened her eyes and tried to grab on to him, but her eyes closed and she ‘faded.’ He said he was devastated and walked out of the room and then the hospital and never spoke with medical staff,” TMZ reported.