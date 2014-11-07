Twinning: 10 Celebrity Couples Who Dress Exactly Alike

KimYe does it. Jessica and Justin do it. Hell, even Becks and Posh have done it. We’re talking, of course, about dressing exactly alike.
They say couples who’ve been together forever start to resemble each other, and the case of some famous folks, the resemblance comes more from sartorial choices than biological ones—and we’re totally okay with that.
However, just because you dress alike doesn’t mean your relationship will go the distance—as evidenced by twinning former couples like early-aughts beacons Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd, and Brad Pitt and ’90s-era Gwyneth Paltrow.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the 10 best celebrity couples who have—or had, at one time—a real affinity for dressing the same.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
These two have a flair for dressing alike—in 2013, they showed up to Paris Fashion Week in matchy-matchy tuxedos, and they stepped out in New York this week wearing matching Balmain blazers. That's not all though...
Photo:
James Devaney/GC Images
In September, KimYe sat front row at Lanvin in coordinating tops that unleashed their boobs onto the world. True to form, Kim chose an oversized unbuttoned tuxedo jacket that barely covered her breasts, while Kanye showed off some serious pecs in a mostly-unbuttoned shirt.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
These two arrived at the "Runner Runner" premiere looking like "Les Mis" extras who got lost on their way to the barricade.
Photo:
Steven Lawton/FilmMagic
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd
The couple that tunics together ... Oh, wait.
Photo:
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham
In 1999, we wear leather.
Photo:
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
The happy couple hit up the EE British Academy Film Awards 2014 wearing matching monkey suits. Hers was slightly more deconstructed, but they were still totes twinning.
Photo:
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
Were they the same person?
Photo:
Kevin.Mazur/WireImage
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
This needs zero explanation.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston
After she found this hottie, Jen found an affinity for his style of dressing, too.
Photo:
James Devaney/WireImage
Karen Elson and Jack White
They really nailed the goth eveningwear trend.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images