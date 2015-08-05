Nope, Sorry: 14 Celebrity Couples Who Aren’t (Ever!) Allowed To Break Up

We’ve suffered through a relationship massacre this week with some of our favorite famous couples calling it quits. First came rumors that Will and Jada Smith were breaking up, then the news that Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were filing for divorce and—icing on the cake—confirmation that Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog have split. Yep, it’s been a devastating week for celebrity marriages all right.

All this breakup news got us thinking about some of the other celebrity couples we’ve come to regard as near-perfect, and whom we’ve come to depend on. Couples whose relationships have helped us believe that romance isn’t totally dead. Which is why we’ve put together a list of 14 additional famous couples who aren’t (ever!) allowed to break up.

Hopefully someone will get them that memo, okay?