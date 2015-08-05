Nope, Sorry: 14 Celebrity Couples Who Aren’t (Ever!) Allowed To Break Up

We’ve suffered through a relationship massacre this week with some of our favorite famous couples calling it quits. First came rumors that Will and Jada Smith were breaking up, then the news that Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were filing for divorce and—icing on the cake—confirmation that Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog have split. Yep, it’s been a devastating week for celebrity marriages all right.
All this breakup news got us thinking about some of the other celebrity couples we’ve come to regard as near-perfect, and whom we’ve come to depend on. Couples whose relationships have helped us believe that romance isn’t totally dead. Which is why we’ve put together a list of 14 additional famous couples who aren’t (ever!) allowed to break up.
Hopefully someone will get them that memo, okay?
Jay Z and Beyonce
On keeping their relationship private: "We decide everything. My word is my word. What Jay and I have is real. It’s not about interviews or getting the right photo op. It’s real,” Beyonce told Essence.
Years together: 15
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
On making a relationship last: "A lasting relationship isn’t about marriage. It’s about compatibility and communication. And you both need to want it to work. If one person does not want it to work, it isn’t going to work. Intention is the key. It’s also about not losing yourself in each other," Goldie told Porter.
Years together: 32
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer
On marriage and motherhood: "Our marriage and our children and their wellbeing inform all the decisions we make," Meryl said.
Years together: 37
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
John on taking his time to commit: "I wasn’t like, ‘This is the woman I’m going to marry’ from day one. For me I’m the kind of person who needs to grow into that feeling. It was probably a couple of years in when I could already see us being together forever," he admitted to Los Angeles Confidential.
Years together: 7
Anna Farris and Chris Pratt
Chris on his wife: "Anna and I are meant to be together. Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life. She and I grew up 20 minutes away from each other but never met until we met in L.A. We both got our start in horror spoofs. We both did an animated movie for Phil Lord and Chris Miller. We both made our careers playing guileless nitwits for laughs. We both have parents that have suffered with MS. The similarities go on and on," he wrote in a Reddit AMA.
Years together: 8
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
Their secret: "It's about commitment. I'm grateful that I met a person who feels the same about me, but also about our relationship. But therapy helps too," Kruger told Marie Claire in 2013.
Years Together: 7
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hammer Museum
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Tom on marrying Rita: "[Marriage is] about winning the lottery. She could've done better, but man oh man, I'm no dope. I'm sticking with her," he told Extra.
Years Together: 25
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
She still thinks he's super hot: "When he walks into a room... my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, 'Oh! He's so cute. He's so hot," Sedgwick told Redbook magazine.
Years Together: 25
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
David and Victoria Beckham
David chased Posh Spice: It turns out Becks chased Posh, after seeing her in a Spice Girls video. "That’s the girl for me and I'm going to get her! She's my idea of perfection. I knew that if she wanted me, we would be together forever," he admitted to The Sun.
Years Together: 16 (They married in 1999.)
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
She proposed to him — over Twitter — when DOMA was struck down: “.@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove,” Bell wrote on Twitter. “You’re damn right DOMA is unconstitutional!! #equalitymatters”
Years Together: 6
L) and Kristen Bell attend a benefit for Gorilla Doctors of Africa hosted by Kristen Bell at Ace Gallery on November 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Gorilla Doctors
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Their secret: "You have to want [the marriage to work]. Jenna's and my thing is checking in with each other all the time, like 'On a scale from one to 10, how much do you love me right now?' And you gotta be honest, and you've got to want an honest answer," Tatum told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I told a friend to do that. He asked the question and it turned into a huge fight, and I'm like, that's kind of the point."
Years Together: 7
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
On falling in love with Emily: "It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I'm going to take my time in L.A. Then I met her and I was so nervous," Krasinski admitted to Ellen. "I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.'"
Years together: 5
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Jason On Olivia: "I've certainly found a partner I'd be just as willing to make a child with as make a movie with," said Sudeikis of Olivia to E! Online, "so for me that's a win-win."
Years Together: 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for LACMA
David Bowie and Iman
Iman, on how she knew David was the one: "We were dating for two weeks and I was coming from Paris and I got to L.A. at the airport and the doors open to the plane and I come out and I see all these people taking a picture of somebody," she told New York Magazine. "And he was standing there, flowers in hand, no security. That was when I knew he was a keeper. He didn’t care if anyone saw.”
Years Together: 21
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage