25 Former Celebrity Couples We Wish Would Get Back Together

There are rumors circulating that Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are getting back together . Take a minute to let that sink in. And now, with the news that Ryan/Rachel 2.0 could become a thing, here’s 24 other celeb couples we need to see reconcile ASAP.



1. Both Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling are conveniently single at the same time, which means a reconciliation is inevitable at this point. Next step: “The Notebook 2?” 1. Both Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling are conveniently single at the same time, which means a reconciliation is inevitable at this point. Next step: “The Notebook 2?”

2. She may have found her soul mate in Brad Pitt, but Angelina Jolie seemed perfectly (and weirdly) matched with Billy Bob Thornton circa 2001.

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson dated while playing a couple on ‘The OC,’ and their characters Seth and Summer eventually got married. 3.anddated while playing a couple on ‘The OC,’ and their characters Seth and Summer eventually got married. Yeah, we know he’s engaged to Leighton Meester , but we’re still on Team Bilson.

4. Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake seemed like a fun, goofy pair—luckily, there’s always that faux-sex scene in ‘Bad Teacher’ to remember their relationship by!

5. Chilli and Usher were adorable together, and she recently admitted on Twitter that she’ll love him forever.

