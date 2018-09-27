StyleCaster
19 Celebrity Couples with Seriously Significant Age Differences

Julie Sprankles
by
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images For Fashion Media, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images. Design: Mike Commins/STYLECASTER.

While there’s no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to falling in love, many people find their most compatible partners to be close to their age. But in Hollywood, it would appear age is but a number. And by that, we mean that celebrities don’t seem to see sizable age differences. In fact, some stars have found love with partners whose age is decades away from their own. Hey, whatever floats your boat, right?

Admittedly, these sorts of lopsided relationships can feel a bit dicey if you do the math. Do we really want to dwell on the fact David Foster was 32 years old when now-fiancée Katharine McPhee was born? Then again, who are we to judge? If two people find each other when they’re both consenting adults—no matter how far apart they are on the spectrum—there’s technically nothing anyone can say about it.

Besides, life is short. If these celebrity couples with huge age gaps make each other happy, well, we say why not?

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Bruce & Emma Willis
Bruce & Emma Willis

In 2007, Bruce Willis met model Emma Willis (née Heming)—who is 23 years younger than him—at their mutual trainer's gym. They were married two years later, and today the couple has two daughters: Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Amber Tamblyn & David Cross
Amber Tamblyn & David Cross

Despite their 19-year age difference, actor Amber Tamblyn and comedian David Cross must be doing something right. The impassioned pair got hitched in 2012 and welcomed daughter Marlow Alice in 2017.

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan Via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

After briefly breaking up in 2002, actor Kevin Costner and model-turned-handbag designer Christine Baumgartner reconciled. The duo, with 22 years difference between them, went on to get married in Aspen in 2004. Today, they have three children together: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Although much was made of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 25-year age gap when they got married, the happy couple got the last laugh—they've been married for almost two decades. "It's a long road and I think people are so quick to throw in the towel on marriage," she told the Daily Mail in 2016. "You have to give it your best shot and not give up when the first problem arises, because that won't be the last problem. There will be many more down the road."

Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | David Hasselhoff & Hayley Roberts
David Hasselhoff & Hayley Roberts

There's a 27-year age difference between actor-singer David Hasselhoff and model Hayley Roberts, but they don't let it get in their way. The couple, who met when she asked for his autograph seven years ago, married in a small ceremony in Italy in 2018.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell
Patrick Stewart & Sunny Ozell

Actor Patrick Stewart wed his third wife, jazz singer and songwriter Sunny Ozell, in 2013. There is a 38-year age difference between the still-going-strong pair.

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

There's a 20-year age gap between Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley but, really, who can fault the universe for bringing this picture-perfect pair together? The engaged couple welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in 2017.

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are both acutely aware of their 22-year age gap. They just don't really care. "I was 60 when I fell in love with Calista," Harrison told Hello! in 2009. "What surprised me most was that I was still capable of establishing a long-lasting relationship, making a serious commitment. With my children, in my private life or my work, I try to learn from my mistakes and evolve." The couple married in 2010.

Photo: Ian West/PA Images Via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

It was practically love at first sight for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres when they met on a photo shoot in 2004. "She took my breath away," de Rossi told The Advocate the following year. "That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and [experienced] all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak. It was amazing. And it was very hard for me to get her out of my mind after that."

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who have a 15-years age difference, got married in 2008.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images For Fashion Media.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Despite their 25-year age gap, KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble still seem to be on steady footing after four years together. However, that's not to say she's ready to walk down the aisle with her much-younger boyfriend anytime soon. Or ever. "You know you never say never," Jenner told E! News about getting married again. "But I often say it's just not what I need to do again based on my past."

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Warren Beatty & Annette Bening
Warren Beatty & Annette Bening

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening embrace their more-than-two-decade age difference. "He's 21 years older than I am and we've always been at different stages of life," Bening told the U.K.'s Times. "He's got a lot of experience. But we're very different in many ways. The crucial thing is that while we want many of the same things in life, we've thrived because we approach things very differently."

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston
Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston

One of the larger age gaps on the list, actor Jeff Goldblum and gymnast Emilie Livingston have a 30-year age difference. The pair tied the knot in 2014 and continue to pack on the PDA.

Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | George & Amal Clooney
George & Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney, who first met in 2013 through a mutual friend, have a 17-year age gap. They married in Italy in 2014 and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017. And, you know, they're totally #goals.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Alec & Hilaria Baldwin
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin (née Thomas) tied the knot in 2012 and have since had four children together. Their age difference? Twenty-six years.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Katharine McPhee & David Foster
Katharine McPhee & David Foster

There might be a 34-year age gap between Katharine McPhee and David Foster, but the engaged couple says their relationship just feels right. "It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us," she told People.

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have a 17-year age difference, but the reclusive couple certainly doesn't seem to let comments about the age gap get them down. They got married in 2015 and can occasionally even be caught strolling around NYC together.

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster

Odds are good that Rod Stewart has, in fact, told wife Penny Lancaster he loves her lately. The pair, who are 27 years apart in age, got hitched in 2007 and have two sons together.

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson certainly set tongues wagging when they began dating—thanks largely to their 24-year age gap. He was 18 and she was 42 when they struck up their romance. Still, they seem pretty unflappable. In addition to being stepfather to her daughters from a previous marriage, Aaron fathered two daughters with Sam. In 2018, Sam directed her now-husband in the upcoming adaptation of James Frey's A Million Little Pieces and called the opportunity "a dream."

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Couples With Significant Age Differences | Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have a 32-year age gap, but this couple honestly couldn't get any cuter. After meeting over a decade ago, they decided to keep in touch. That turned into dating in 2015, and the women routinely gush about each other in interviews.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images.

