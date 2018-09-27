19 Celebrity Couples with Seriously Significant Age Differences

While there’s no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to falling in love, many people find their most compatible partners to be close to their age. But in Hollywood, it would appear age is but a number. And by that, we mean that celebrities don’t seem to see sizable age differences. In fact, some stars have found love with partners whose age is decades away from their own. Hey, whatever floats your boat, right?

Admittedly, these sorts of lopsided relationships can feel a bit dicey if you do the math. Do we really want to dwell on the fact David Foster was 32 years old when now-fiancée Katharine McPhee was born? Then again, who are we to judge? If two people find each other when they’re both consenting adults—no matter how far apart they are on the spectrum—there’s technically nothing anyone can say about it.

Besides, life is short. If these celebrity couples with huge age gaps make each other happy, well, we say why not?

Originally posted on SheKnows.