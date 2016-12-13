StyleCaster
Shop the Best Coats Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

Shop the Best Coats Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

Shop the Best Coats Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now
Photo: Wenn

It’s December, in case you hadn’t noticed, which means that if you live in a place that has four seasons in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s cold AF outside. Even our friends in San Francisco are reporting chilly temperatures of late—last week, the mercury dropped to under 40 degrees in that fair city. And so, as with all things, we look to the stars to divine which coats we should wear.

MORE: Best Celebrity Fall Outfits This Year: Velvet Boots, Worn Denim, Fierce Jackets

We don’t mean the actual stars, although we bet there’s a guide out there that matches your zodiac sign with your coat type. We mean celebrities, and we have our eye on luscious, sumptuous coats from the likes of Gigi and Bella HadidRihannaChrissy Teigen, and Sofia Richie. Ahead, find our favorite cold-weather coats to keep you warm through the most annoyingly frigid temps—or, you know, if you’re a celeb, to casually fling over your shoulders as you dash from a fancy restaurant into a waiting car.

MORE: This Chrissy Teigen Wardrobe Malfunction Is Legit NSFW

1 of 42
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Girlfriend is killing it in shearling—and she's been spotted in this coat constantly of late.

Photo: instagram / @kennethcole

Exact style:

Shearling Coat, $2,195; at Kenneth Cole

Photo: Kenneth Cole
Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson

Looking cool as hell on a crazy-cold day in NYC earlier this month.

Photo: Michael Simon / StarTracks

Exact style:

k/lab Faux Fur Jacket, $78; at Kohl's

Photo: Kohl's
Sofia Richie﻿
Sofia Richie﻿

Oh, hey, Sofia Richie running in Paris rocking your Chanel hair and makeup. Sup.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Morano Jewel Embellished Coat, $88.71; at French Connection

Photo: French Connection
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Granny chic.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Dawn Levy 2 Kaba Tweed Coat with Removable Faux-Fur Trim, $305; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Rihanna
Rihanna

Only RiRi could make a giant puffer coat look elegant—and match its shock of yellow to her shoes. Also, keep in mind that this is just after a two-hour shopping spree at Harrod's in London. Also also, she's wearing a b-ball cap that says, "I CAME TO BREAK HEARTS." Truth.

 

Photo: Wenn

Exact style:

Raf Simons Oversized Down-Quilted Coat, $3,195; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Exact style:

"I Came to Break Hearts" Cap, $70; at NasaSeasons

Photo: NasaSeasons
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

CHICEST.

Photo: instagram / @monicarosestyle

Shop similar:

Bebe Tweed Wrap Coat, $168; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Shop similar:

Pink Collarless Faux Fur Coat, $33.99; at SheIn

Photo: SheIn
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Leaving the Today show in a McQueen coat.

 

Photo: instagram / @monicarosestyle

Exact style:

Alexander McQueen Virgin Wool Coat, $2,675; at StyleBop

Photo: StyleBop
Kate Upton
Kate Upton

Outside swank Catch restaurant in October, wearing a coat the way only celebrities can when it's cold outside (thanks to their waiting drivers blasting the heat in luxe cars).

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Nehera Grey Jobo Jacket, $626.50; at Totokaelo

Photo: Totokaelo
Sofia Richie﻿
Sofia Richie﻿

As Kim Kardashian would say, Paris vibes.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Michael Kors Fox-Fur-Trim Walker Coat, $639.99; at Macy's

Photo: Macy's
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen

Oh, NBD, just arriving at LAX in the crispest, most sharply tailored and yet excellently voluminous white wool coat of her life.

 

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Long A-Line Wool Coat in Winter White, $83.99; at MetroStyle

Photo: MetroStyle
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen

OK, this was last winter, but we had to include it because—well, just look at it. Also, we didn't want M-K to feel left out, since we got her sister's (even better) coat in here.

 

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Textured Longline Jacket, $95; at Long Tall Sally

Photo: Long Tall Sally
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

With Mario Testino, who makes every coat instantly and infinitely chic.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Double-Cloth Lady Day Coat with Thinsulate, $365; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
Ciara
Ciara

With Russell Wilson, on their honeymoon in Paris. Too good for words.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Joseph New Live Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat, $714; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

A coat that actually looks warm—but oh so cool.

Photo: instagram / @monicarosestyle

Shop similar:

French Connection Faux Persian Lamb Fur Long Reefer Coat, $198; at Nordstrom

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

OK, it's more of a jacket, but this buttery leather number in a lovely shade of blush couldn't be excluded.

 

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

KUT from the Kloth Brooke Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $108; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

In a perfectly slouchy blazer coat.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Soft Wool-Blend Tailored Coat, $70; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Well, this isn't exactly what we had in mind when we went out to find some warm winter coat looks, but—when in Kardashianland…

(Also, in more upsetting news, this was just hours before she was robbed at gunpoint later that night in her Paris hotel suite.)

 

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

Calvin Klein Double-Breasted Belted Water Resistant Trench Coat, 99.98; at Macy's

Fergie
Fergie

In a sumptuously cozy sweater coat.

Photo: Wenn

Shop similar:

DKNY Drop Shoulder Sweater Coat, $498; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

In a bomber layered over a varsity jacket at LAX.

Photo: Wenn

Exact style:

Felted Jersey Jacket, $990; at Gucci

Photo: Gucci
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman

On a chilly day in NYC, wandering around with a beverage in hand—wearing the same exact same Kohl's coat as Ashley Benson.

Photo: Michael Simon / StarTracks

Exact style:

k/lab Faux Fur Jacket, $78; at Kohl's

Photo: Kohl's

