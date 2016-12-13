Shop the Best Coats Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

It’s December, in case you hadn’t noticed, which means that if you live in a place that has four seasons in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s cold AF outside. Even our friends in San Francisco are reporting chilly temperatures of late—last week, the mercury dropped to under 40 degrees in that fair city. And so, as with all things, we look to the stars to divine which coats we should wear.
We don’t mean the actual stars, although we bet there’s a guide out there that matches your zodiac sign with your coat type. We mean celebrities, and we have our eye on luscious, sumptuous coats from the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and Sofia Richie. Ahead, find our favorite cold-weather coats to keep you warm through the most annoyingly frigid temps—or, you know, if you’re a celeb, to casually fling over your shoulders as you dash from a fancy restaurant into a waiting car.
Gigi Hadid
Girlfriend is killing it in shearling—and she's been spotted in this coat constantly of late.
instagram / @kennethcole
Ashley Benson
Looking cool as hell on a crazy-cold day in NYC earlier this month.
Michael Simon / StarTracks
Exact style:
k/lab Faux Fur Jacket, $78; at Kohl's
Kohl's
Sofia Richie
Oh, hey, Sofia Richie running in Paris rocking your Chanel hair and makeup. Sup.
Wenn
Shop similar:
Dawn Levy 2 Kaba Tweed Coat with Removable Faux-Fur Trim, $305; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Rihanna
Only RiRi could make a giant puffer coat look elegant—and match its shock of yellow to her shoes. Also, keep in mind that this is just after a two-hour shopping spree at Harrod's in London. Also also, she's wearing a b-ball cap that says, "I CAME TO BREAK HEARTS." Truth.
Wenn
Exact style:
Raf Simons Oversized Down-Quilted Coat, $3,195; at Barneys
Barneys
Exact style:
"I Came to Break Hearts" Cap, $70; at NasaSeasons
NasaSeasons
Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner
instagram / @monicarosestyle
Shop similar:
Bebe Tweed Wrap Coat, $168; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Shop similar:
Pink Collarless Faux Fur Coat, $33.99; at SheIn
SheIn
Chrissy Teigen
Leaving the Today show in a McQueen coat.
instagram / @monicarosestyle
Exact style:
Alexander McQueen Virgin Wool Coat, $2,675; at StyleBop
StyleBop
Kate Upton
Outside swank Catch restaurant in October, wearing a coat the way only celebrities can when it's cold outside (thanks to their waiting drivers blasting the heat in luxe cars).
Wenn
Shop similar:
Nehera Grey Jobo Jacket, $626.50; at Totokaelo
Totokaelo
Sofia Richie
As Kim Kardashian would say, Paris vibes.
Wenn
Shop similar:
Michael Kors Fox-Fur-Trim Walker Coat, $639.99; at Macy's
Macy's
Ashley Olsen
Oh, NBD, just arriving at LAX in the crispest, most sharply tailored and yet excellently voluminous white wool coat of her life.
Wenn
Shop similar:
Long A-Line Wool Coat in Winter White, $83.99; at MetroStyle
MetroStyle
Mary-Kate Olsen
OK, this was last winter, but we had to include it because—well, just look at it. Also, we didn't want M-K to feel left out, since we got her sister's (even better) coat in here.
Wenn
Gigi Hadid
With Mario Testino, who makes every coat instantly and infinitely chic.
Wenn
Shop similar:
Double-Cloth Lady Day Coat with Thinsulate, $365; at J.Crew
J.Crew
Ciara
With Russell Wilson, on their honeymoon in Paris. Too good for words.
Wenn
Shop similar:
Joseph New Live Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat, $714; at Net-a-Porter
Net-a-Porter
Kendall Jenner
A coat that actually looks warm—but oh so cool.
instagram / @monicarosestyle
Shop similar:
French Connection Faux Persian Lamb Fur Long Reefer Coat, $198; at Nordstrom
Ashley Graham
OK, it's more of a jacket, but this buttery leather number in a lovely shade of blush couldn't be excluded.
Wenn
Shop similar:
KUT from the Kloth Brooke Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $108; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Jessica Alba
In a perfectly slouchy blazer coat.
Wenn
Shop similar:
Soft Wool-Blend Tailored Coat, $70; at Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Kim Kardashian
Well, this isn't exactly what we had in mind when we went out to find some warm winter coat looks, but—when in Kardashianland…
(Also, in more upsetting news, this was just hours before she was robbed at gunpoint later that night in her Paris hotel suite.)
Wenn
Shop similar:
Calvin Klein Double-Breasted Belted Water Resistant Trench Coat, 99.98; at Macy's
Fergie
In a sumptuously cozy sweater coat.
Wenn
Shop similar:
DKNY Drop Shoulder Sweater Coat, $498; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Elle Fanning
In a bomber layered over a varsity jacket at LAX.
Wenn
Exact style:
Felted Jersey Jacket, $990; at Gucci
Gucci
Chanel Iman
On a chilly day in NYC, wandering around with a beverage in hand—wearing the same exact same Kohl's coat as Ashley Benson.
Michael Simon / StarTracks
Exact style:
k/lab Faux Fur Jacket, $78; at Kohl's
Kohl's