Shop the Best Coats Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

It’s December, in case you hadn’t noticed, which means that if you live in a place that has four seasons in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s cold AF outside. Even our friends in San Francisco are reporting chilly temperatures of late—last week, the mercury dropped to under 40 degrees in that fair city. And so, as with all things, we look to the stars to divine which coats we should wear.

We don’t mean the actual stars, although we bet there’s a guide out there that matches your zodiac sign with your coat type. We mean celebrities, and we have our eye on luscious, sumptuous coats from the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and Sofia Richie. Ahead, find our favorite cold-weather coats to keep you warm through the most annoyingly frigid temps—or, you know, if you’re a celeb, to casually fling over your shoulders as you dash from a fancy restaurant into a waiting car.