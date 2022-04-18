Every Celeb Coachella Look You Need To See For Weekend 2 Inspiration

Scroll To See More Images

It was impossible to access the internet this past weekend without getting a glimpse into some element of Coachella weekend one. Between footage of Harry Styles performing unreleased songs in a rainbow Gucci outfit, the 2022 celebrity Coachella looks and influencers stranded in the desert between events, there was endless content to scroll through.

I personally enjoyed staying in the comfort of my air-conditioned apartment and watching the highlight reel of performances and festival fashion drama-free. There was a lot of anticipation over what the outfit vibe for festivals would be this year and the high-profile celeb attendees set the record straight. There were two distinct styles represented at Coachella during weekend one and no, neither one involved flower crowns. Festival style hasn’t had a big moment since pre-Covid in 2019 so a clear consensus on festival fashion was hard to come by.

On one end of the festival fashion spectrum was the “more is more” crowd. Celebrities and influencer attendees like Charli D’amelio, Chloe Cherry and Storm Reid embraced the glitter, bold makeup and layered looks that are typically associated with the event. The style is reminiscent of the flash tattoo and hair-feather era that reigned supreme for years but has evolved into a Euphoria-esque aesthetic.

Vanessa Hudgens, who is commonly known as a Coachella fashion queen, wore her classic bright boho looks throughout the weekend. With so many new faces and fast fashion trends dominating the weekend, it was refreshing to see that Hudgens stuck to her traditional style.

While Vanessa Hudgens used Coachella to play up her personal-style aesthetic, quite a few celebrities took the opportunity to dress-down. As I predicted in my pre-Coachella trend report, subtle, understated outfits made a big appearance throughout the weekend. Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were both pictured in jeans, white tank tops and leather jackets at Justin Bieber’s surprise performance and Maggie Rogers wore a simple white tank and black pants for her set.

Dixie D’Amelio was all about understated festival fashion and went back to basics all weekend long. This dark denim set proves that everyday fashion and festival fashion don’t need to be mutually exclusive. She’s pictured with makeup artist Patrick Ta who clearly also got the white tank top memo.

In crowds of people doing the most with their festival looks (which I love!), opting for an ultra-simple outfit is actually a very effective way to make a statement. If you’re torn between being a glitter bra maximalist or a vintage denim minimalist, these celebrity Coachella looks will help you decide your vibe for weekend two (or any festival function to come). Keep scrolling for inspiration.

Harry Styles

It’s no surprise that Harry Styles was a standout moment from the weekend in a rainbow Gucci jumpsuit.

Chloe Cherry

Euphoria’s breakout star, Chloe Cherry, embraced the show’s signature colorful makeup in her Coachella looks.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner kept it simple with a black crocodile leather shoulder bag and white tank but played up her look with braided pigtails.

Charli D’Amelio

The TikTok star wore a colorful butterfly dress with some major platform sneakers.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat’s eclectic look got some mixed reviews but there’s no question that the yellow boots are amazing.

Syndey Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney went for a softer look with an eyelet lace romper.

Storm Reid

Evidence that a matching set will always be the way to go, courtesy of Storm Reid.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk proved that a great Coachella look doesn’t mean you need to show a lot of skin with a ruffled pink blouse and denim maxi skirt.