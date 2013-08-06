10 Amazing Celebrity Closets: Kim Kardashian, Olivia Palermo, Rachel Zoe, More

One thing most of us have in common, regardless of where we live, is the fact that our closets are never quite big enough. Even when we attack our wardrobes in the hopes of undergoing a major closet overhaul, there still never seems to be enough room for all our precious clothes, shoes, and accessories.

One group of people that probably don’t have this problem? Celebrities.

Many stars such as Kim Kardashian Rachel Zoe have opened their closets up for magazine spreads or TV shows, and the results have been pretty spectacular. Even “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has put her enviable selection of designer duds on display.

So, without further ado, click through the slideshow above for a look 10 amazing celebrity closets—and guess who has a whopping 35 custom-made Birkin bags!