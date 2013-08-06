10 Amazing Celebrity Closets: Kim Kardashian, Olivia Palermo, Rachel Zoe, More

One thing most of us have in common, regardless of where we live, is the fact that our closets are never quite big enough. Even when we attack our wardrobes in the hopes of undergoing a major closet overhaul, there still never seems to be enough room for all our precious clothes, shoes, and accessories.
One group of people that probably don’t have this problem? Celebrities.
Many stars such as Kim Kardashian Rachel Zoe have opened their closets up for magazine spreads or TV shows, and the results have been pretty spectacular. Even “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump has put her enviable selection of designer duds on display.
So, without further ado, click through the slideshow above for a look 10 amazing celebrity closets—and guess who has a whopping 35 custom-made Birkin bags!
Mariah Carey: On an infamous episode of MTV "Cribs" in 2002, Mariah Carey—who was in the midst of a very public breakdown—showed off her outrageous closet, which featured over 1,000 pairs of shoes. Stunning marble floors and expensive Versailles-inspired furniture completed the look.
Photo:
MTV Cribs/
Another view of Mariah's closet, located in her 12,000 square foot triplex in Manhattan. Fun fact: It's climate controlled!
Photo:
MTV Cribs/
Kimora Lee Simmons: As the former head of Baby Phat and the ex-wife of the mega-rich mogul Russell Simmons, Kimora's stated that she likes her closets to look like boutiques, and has over 500 pairs of jeans and 35 custom-made Hermes Birkin bags.
Photo:
Bluefly /
Olivia Palermo: Socialite and style-setter Olivia Palermo's closet is the perfect mix of high-end and vintage, and also showcases her love of home decor. The zebra rug is the perfect touch for the stunning backdrop in the form of designer handbags and chic blazers. Fun fact: She told Page Six Magazine she was inspired by Mariah Carey's closet!
Khloé Kardashian: While her sister Kim tends to get most of the press when it comes to fashion, Khloé Kardashian provides some hefty competition. She opened up the closet in her Tarzana, California mansion for an Elle spread—and the results must be seen to be believed. Her organizational skills are clearly excellent, and she has more Louboutins than the shoe floor at Barneys.
Photo:
Elle
Khloé's dedication to Christian Louboutin is truly astounding, and she has many of the same styles (like the Daffodil pump and Pigalle) in a slew of colors.
Photo:
Elle
Kim Kardashian: Although boyfriend Kanye West may have done some recent editing, Kim's closet is no less impressive. Between a mix of fur coats, Lanvin jackets and, of course, Hermes handbags, this reality starlet gives any Park Avenue society lady a run for her money. Fun fact: Kim likes to buy a Louis Vuitton bag from every collection.
Kourtney Kardashian: Kourtney may have the most low-key style of her famous family, but that doesn't stop her from being decked out in the finest labels money can buy. And, when it comes to footwear, she doesn't mess around. While each sister each have a clear Louboutin fetish, Kourt mixes it up with these insane Chanel shoes.
Lisa Vanderpump: Scoff all you want at the ladies from Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise, but some of them have serious money—and the luxe closets to prove it. Case in point: Lisa Vanderpump of the "Beverly Hills" series has a bevy of Birkins and designer stilettos for days. And, since the 52-year-old's favorite color is pink, the majority of clothing in her massive closet is as well.
Christina Aguilera: Photographed with her son Max, Christina Aguilera shows off her staggering closet. You may not mind when your designers are all mixed up, but she's a stickler for organization: "Everything on my shoe wall is grouped by designer—Louboutin, McQueen, YSL—all in their own little family," she told InStyle.
Jessica Alba: Thanks in part to stylist Brad Goreski, Jessica Alba's red carpet style has soared in recent years, so it's no surprise that her closet at home is equally as chic.
Photo:
InStyle
Rachel Zoe: We've seen glimpses into super-stylist Rachel Zoe's massive closet at home on her Bravo reality show "The Rachel Zoe Project," but she showed more of her private archives to The Coveteur a few months ago. With hoards of designer shoes lining the floors, Zoe admits it can be overwhelming, but told the website, "People ask me if I get desensitized seeing so many shoes
every day, but I don’t think that’s actually possible."