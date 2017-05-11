StyleCaster
17 Celeb Closets of Instagram That We’re Dying to Raid

Zlata Faerman
by
Photo: Getty Images

Ever found yourself standing in front of your closet, feeling like you have absolutely nothing to wear, and stopped to think about how much Kim Kardashian probably could relate? Pshh! We kid. While our closets are small and unorganized and possibly even just a makeshift-armoire with an industrial-style pipe hanging on top, we’d wager a guess that most celebs—Kardashian included—can’t even remember that life.

Sure, we might not have bedrooms dedicated to shoes or an entire marble bathroom with a claw-foot tub just for our guests, but it’s too hard to look away from the famous people that do. (Who can forget Mariah Carey’s now-infamous episode of “Cribs”? Certainly not us.) 

Thanks to reality TV, social media, and insane magazine photo shoots, we can salivate over the sheer size of celebrity closets—and where they take their selfies—from the comfort of our shoebox-sized homes. Shall we?

NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes
Photo: instagram / @neneleakes
Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak
Photo: instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @luxury.n.makeup
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @celebrity_closets
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba
Photo: instagram / @celebrity_closets
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey
Photo: instagram / @modernamente
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton
Photo: instagram / @parishilton
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad
Photo: instagram / @thedecorista
Yolanda Foster
Yolanda Foster
Photo: instagram / @celebrity_closets
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner
Photo: instagram / @kardashenners
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: instagram / @theclosetconsultant
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: instagram / @celebrity_closets
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria
Photo: instagram / @honorthycloset
Whitney Port
Whitney Port
Photo: instagram / @whitneyeveport
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: instagram / @blakelively
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: instagram / @kimkardashian

