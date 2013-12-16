9 Celebrity Holiday Cards You Have To See

Celebs love Christmas just as much as the rest of us, and also feel obligated to send out cute and sometimes incredibly cheesy holiday cards, too. Want proof? We’ve gathered together a smattering of some of the best of this year’s celebrity holiday cards.

From Mena Suvari and Joe Jonas’s warring Christmas cats, to the Kardashian’s festive David LaChapelle Las Vegas nightmare, these holiday messages definitely reflect the personalities of each particular star.

Take a peek, and share your favorite in the comments!

1. Mena Suvari



Mena Suvari, her boyfriend Salvador Sanchez, and her cat (especially her cat) wish you a happy holiday.

2. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas was apparently inspired (or jealous) of Suvari’s awesome Christmas photo, and decied to make a cat-tastic one of his own, with Photoshopped baldness.

3. Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen wanted to address tabloid rumors that she and her wife Portia de Rossi were on the rocks, she mocked up a “Bound 2”-themed holiday card.

4. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly and her new husband Brandon Blackstock, and his two children from a previous marriage, seem to have gotten themselves into a rather precarious situation with Santa Claus.

5. Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris

Come on, did you really think the Playboy king would wear anything but his signature pajamas?

6. The Kardashians

With the recent announcement of Khloe’s divorce from Lamar Odom, the Kristmas Kard’s blanket lack of signifcant others is suddenly making a lot more sense.

8. Wiz Khalifa and Tom Hanks

Wiz Khalifa and me say merry Christmas and peace on Earth. Yo. Hanx http://t.co/mSxLgGYScz — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 11, 2013

Life is weird, and apparently Tom Hanks and Wiz Khalifa are buddies now. And they’d like to wish us all a happy holiday, so there.

9. The Obamas

The White House wished the world a happy holiday season. The whole Obama clan — including Sunny and Bo, the dogs, signed the cool 3-D card!