What Celebrities Eat on Cheat Days

There’s something reassuring about seeing a celebrity biting into a slice of pizza or sinking their teeth into a chocolate cupcake. It really brings home the concept of stars being “just like us,” even more than seeing Kendall Jenner pumping gas or Beyoncé holding an umbrella. Of course, lots of celebs are extremely image-conscious, and they aren’t eating fries for every meal—but that’s where the cheat day comes in.
Everyone does it—for instance, this is what Gigi Hadid told us just before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show last year: “Tomorrow morning, I’m going to have a french toast bagel with extra cream cheese, and I’m very excited about that. I love burgers, as everyone does, and I haven’t had a burger in a month—so I’m really excited for that too.” Yeah—woman cannot live on kale food alone.
So—what, exactly, do celebs eat on their days off? Are they noshing on burgers, serving up the mac and cheese, frying up some chicken, cutting into rich slices of cake, or just hitting the drive-through? We’re glad you asked. Ahead, discover the foods celebrities love to eat on their cheat days.
Gisele Bündchen
Emily Ratajkowski
"I wouldn't say I am the type of girl who craves Doritos but I definitely love a good cupcake sometimes," she told Elle. "You know what I mean? Or a croissant in the morning. I think it is like really important to give yourself a break." Girl, we know exactly what you mean.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
"People always find it funny that Kenny is on the anti-model diet," big sis Khloé Kardashian revealed on her app. "She loves burgers and pizza and goes to In-N-Out all the time. Kendall is my go-to-girl on cheat day!" As for Kylie: She has been known to Snapchat about her love for Popeye's.
Sandra Bullock and Rihanna
Bullock and Rihanna tucked into hot dogs and French fries while on a break from shooting Ocean's Eight. Plus, RiRi's tour rider includes Oreos, Capri Sun, Flaming Hot Cheetos, Haribo gummy bears, Golden Grahams, stuffed olives, and Babybel cheese.
Mariah Carey
Supposedly, there is no such thing as a cheat day for Carey: To hear her tell it, she just eats salmon and capers, all day, every day. But this Insta tells a different story—Carey can't resist a baked good now and then.
Sofía Vergara
Chrissy Teigen
An ideal food day, according to Teigen: "For breakfast, John’s homemade cheesy sausage breakfast sandwich, then lunch at Blue Ribbon Sushi on Sullivan," she told The New Potato. "I get the same things every time: Kanpachi Usuzukuri with extra yuzu pepper, the toro tataki, and the maguro salad. If it’s Thursday, dinner at Frank for their fabulous Lasagna Verdi. Order it well done and the edges are perfectly crispy and the middle is bubbling." Yeah, we'll have what she's having.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
"I don't like to look at them as cheat days, it's just enjoying life," Huntington-Whiteley said. "I don't want to be counting calories or obsessive about things—it's not relaxing to me." If she is going to indulge, she goes with carbs. "There's no way I can cut things out and tell myself I can't have pizza or cake, it's all about balance," she said.
Gwyneth Paltrow
“For me the big things are really processed food and foods that have tons of chemicals and pesticides,” she told Yahoo Beauty. “I try to stay away from that, but I love French fries and cheese and martinis and all that kind of thing.”
Bella Hadid
After a Victoria's Secret fitting, Hadid told People, “I’m going to eat pasta right now." She added that you can't be too strict: “If you want to have a piece of bread, go have a piece of bread.”
Kristen Bell
"I find it almost comforting to count calories, because it makes me conscious of what I'm eating," Bell said. "But on Super Bowl Sunday, I thought, 'Surrender to it. It's nacho time.' Then I ate nothing but Doritos all day."
Gigi Hadid
"My personal motto is, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane,'" Hadid told Harper's Bazaar.
Stella Maxwell
"Oh my God. I love Shake Shack," Maxwell said of her fave cheat day meal. Specifically: "The Mushroom burger. I love that burger," she told Marie Claire. "Oh, and I like chocolate too. Last night one of the fans gave me a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolate. I hadn't had one in so long and when she gave it to me, I was like, 'Oh my God, I forgot how much I love these and I'm gonna cheat tonight.'"
Kim Kardashian
"Churros!!! My cheat day is so worth it! #CantBelieveIOnlyHadOne," Kardashian tweeted.
Khloé Kardashian and Heather Dubrow
In a cheat day food diary on her website, Kardashian revealed that she kicked off the day with a McDonald's Egg McMuffin for breakfast along with four hash browns. "This was definitely one of those days, LOL," she wrote.
Tyra Banks
"I don't believe in diets," the supermodel told Us. Instead, she believes in eating what she wants to eat—in moderation.
Charlotte McKinney
"I love fried food—fried anything!" McKinney told Ocean Drive when she was asked about her favorite cheat day splurge.
Lady Gaga
Gaga has been known to chow down on a plate of pasta or a slice of pizza on the days she takes a break from her 5-factor diet.
Beyoncé
Once a week, Bey apparently likes to eat "pizza and wine." Or, in this case, In-N-Out and what looks to be a grapefruit mimosa. Whatever. Way to keep it classy, B.
