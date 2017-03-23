What Celebrities Eat on Cheat Days

There’s something reassuring about seeing a celebrity biting into a slice of pizza or sinking their teeth into a chocolate cupcake. It really brings home the concept of stars being “just like us,” even more than seeing Kendall Jenner pumping gas or Beyoncé holding an umbrella. Of course, lots of celebs are extremely image-conscious, and they aren’t eating fries for every meal—but that’s where the cheat day comes in.

Everyone does it—for instance, this is what Gigi Hadid told us just before the Victoria’s Secret fashion show last year: “Tomorrow morning, I’m going to have a french toast bagel with extra cream cheese, and I’m very excited about that. I love burgers, as everyone does, and I haven’t had a burger in a month—so I’m really excited for that too.” Yeah—woman cannot live on kale food alone.

So—what, exactly, do celebs eat on their days off? Are they noshing on burgers, serving up the mac and cheese, frying up some chicken, cutting into rich slices of cake, or just hitting the drive-through? We’re glad you asked. Ahead, discover the foods celebrities love to eat on their cheat days.