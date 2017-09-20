10 Celebrities Who Might Run for Office

It’s not uncommon to see a celebrity’s name on a voting ballot. For years, A-listers have been ditching Hollywood to try their luck on Capitol Hill. And though dozens of celebrities’ political careers have come and gone (R.I.P. the political aspirations of Kid Rock and Shaq), Hollywood’s stamp in Washington D.C. hit a new high in November when Donald J. Trump, a longtime media personality and the host of NBC’s reality show “The Apprentice” was elected as the 45th President of the United States.
And though it’s still hard to imagine celebrities like Kanye West and The Rock seated in the White House, if one star can do it, what’s stopping the rest of them? (Remember when “The Terminator” was elected as governor of California?)
While singing, acting, and modeling might seem like an unrelated skill for the leaders of the free world, politics and Hollywood are intertwined more than ever, with dozens of celebrities speaking out on social issues and current affairs.
Ahead, take a look at the 10 celebrities who’ve talked about potentially running for political office, and think to yourself: Who would you vote for?
Shailene Woodley
While working for Senator Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign in 2016, Shailene Woodley threw out the possibility of running for Congress. In an August interview with The New York Times, the "Divergent" star, who is an avid environmental activist, reevaluated the plan and teased that she's "not going to rule it out."
"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years,' " she said. "And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out."
Cynthia Nixon
In August, rumors floated that Cynthia Nixon was considering a run for New York State governor. The "Sex and the City" actress, who is a New York native, addressed the rumors on "TODAY." Though she didn't confirm or deny the talk, Nixon did present her stance on New York's education, which she criticized current Governor Andrew Cuomo for not working more for.
“I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run,” Nixon said. “I think for a variety of reasons, but the one number is education. Governor Cuomo likes to say that we spend more per pupil than any other state, and that is actually true. But the only reason that is true is because we spend so much on the kids in our wealthiest districts. So that evens out. Between our hundred richest schools and our hundred poorest schools there’s a $10,000 gap on what we spend per pupil.”
Caitlyn Jenner
In April, Caitlyn Jenner told CNN that she would "seriously look for a run in office" when asked if she's considering a senatorial campaign. The reality star, who is an avid transgender activist and has recently spoken out against President Trump's transgender military ban, reiterated her plans in July when she suggested that she could make a bigger impact for the transgender community inside the "perimeter of the political scene" than outside it.
“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” she said. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run."
Kanye West
After announcing in 2015 that he was planning on running for President of the United States in the 2020 election, Kanye West amended his plans in December, tweeting a crytpic "#2024" tweet. Fans were quick to speculate that the rapper moved his campaign year from 2020 to 2024 as to not interfere with Trump's possible second term. West, who is a vocal supporter of Trump and has met with him on several occasions, is also speculated to join Trump's team after an E! News report came out claiming that Trump met with him to "discuss a potential role."
Katy Perry
Katy Perry raised eyebrows in July 2015 when she posted a picture with former presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton with the caption, "42, 43, 46?!" The numbers hinted at when Bush and Clinton were elected, with Perry potentially becoming the 46th President of the United States.
Oprah Winfrey
Despite denying a presidential run, rumors continue to follow Oprah Winfrey. When the idea first floated around, Winfrey said that she "never considered the possibility," however, after seeing Trump's election, gears started turning in the TV host's mind to see if she had a chance in the Oval Office. “I thought, Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough,” Winfrey told Bloomberg. “Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’"
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
In May, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told GQ that he considered a 2020 presidential run "a real possibility. However, the statement was thought of as a joke until July when someone mysteriously filed with the Federal Election Commission to launch a "Run the Rock 2020" campaign.
Tim Tebow
In 2016, Tim Tebow discussed the possibility of running for president. Though he didn't think he was ready at the time, the NFL star is leaving the door open for the future. “I don’t know at this time in my life," he told FOX. "If there’s a chance to make a difference someday at something, that’s intriguing.”
Will Smith
Sometimes you just gotta take matters into your own hands. After expressing his disappointment in the state of the country, Will Smith suggested to CBS that a presidential run might be in his future. "If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena,” he said. "I mean, I gotta be the president.… What else would I run for?”
However, despite later clarifying his comments by saying that he was "kind of joking," the actor touched on the possibility again in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “As I look at the political landscape, I think that there might be a future out there for me. They might need me out there," Smith said.
Antonio Sabato Jr.
Antonio Sabato Jr., a former soap opera star on "General Hospital," announced in May 2017 that he was running for Congress in California. The announcement came 10 months after he spoke at the Republican National Convention about how he "never considered [himself] very political."
