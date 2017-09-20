10 Celebrities Who Might Run for Office

It’s not uncommon to see a celebrity’s name on a voting ballot. For years, A-listers have been ditching Hollywood to try their luck on Capitol Hill. And though dozens of celebrities’ political careers have come and gone (R.I.P. the political aspirations of Kid Rock and Shaq), Hollywood’s stamp in Washington D.C. hit a new high in November when Donald J. Trump, a longtime media personality and the host of NBC’s reality show “The Apprentice” was elected as the 45th President of the United States.

And though it’s still hard to imagine celebrities like Kanye West and The Rock seated in the White House, if one star can do it, what’s stopping the rest of them? (Remember when “The Terminator” was elected as governor of California?)

While singing, acting, and modeling might seem like an unrelated skill for the leaders of the free world, politics and Hollywood are intertwined more than ever, with dozens of celebrities speaking out on social issues and current affairs.

Ahead, take a look at the 10 celebrities who’ve talked about potentially running for political office, and think to yourself: Who would you vote for?