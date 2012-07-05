Models in Training: The Best New Celebrity Campaigns

Just because your first love is acting or singing doesn’t mean that you can’t excel at other things — namely, vamping for a camera like the best of ’em. Case in point: Blake Lively‘s new Gucci ad (see above). The blonde bombshell looks like she could take down any of today’s most famous catwalkers with just one glare.
Blake isn’t the only one who’s been taking a break from Hollywood to focus on fashion. Some of today’s most bankable stars have recently been posing for a different kind of camera lens, and we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite celebrity fall campaigns.
There’s something for everyone, from Blake’s costar and Gossip Girl bad boy Ed Westwick to America’s hunk du jour Kellan Lutz, so take a look and let us know: Who has the best modeling chops, and who should stick to their day job?
Gucci tapped Blake Lively to star in their campaign for the new fragrance Gucci Première. And she's stunning, like always.
Our favorite Gossip Guy Ed Westwick is smoldering in the new Philipp Plein campaign -- and naturally Terry Richardson just had to include himself.
Photo:
Fashion Copious/Terry Richardson
Kristen Stewart is the face of Balenciaga's new scent Florabotanica - even though she's never worn perfume. Nonetheless, she has that model stare down.
Photo:
Fashion Copious/Steven Meisel
Ashley Greene looks like a model in the DKNY Fall 2012 campaigns. We love this berry-hued dress on her.
Photo:
Fashionista/Peter Lindbergh
Dylan George and Abbot + Main both enlisted Kellan Lutz and Kate Upton for their campaign. Everybody wins.
Photo:
Dylan George/Yu Tsai
Sky Ferreira looks amazing in her Vigoss shoot. We commend her for being able to balance on a motorcycle while posing.
Photo:
Fashion Gone Rogue/Mario Sorrenti
Georgia May Jagger poses behind-the-scenes at Madonna's MDNA tour for the new Material Girl campaign.
Photo:
Huffington Post/
The Katie Holmes campaign for H. Stern was shot for Spring 2012 and released in Israel, but will travel to the US this fall. Plus, we thought it was really important to include Katie Holmes in a celebrity round-up given, you know, everything...
Photo:
Grazia Daily/