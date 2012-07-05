Models in Training: The Best New Celebrity Campaigns

Just because your first love is acting or singing doesn’t mean that you can’t excel at other things — namely, vamping for a camera like the best of ’em. Case in point: Blake Lively‘s new Gucci ad (see above). The blonde bombshell looks like she could take down any of today’s most famous catwalkers with just one glare.

Blake isn’t the only one who’s been taking a break from Hollywood to focus on fashion. Some of today’s most bankable stars have recently been posing for a different kind of camera lens, and we’ve compiled a gallery of our favorite celebrity fall campaigns.

There’s something for everyone, from Blake’s costar and Gossip Girl bad boy Ed Westwick to America’s hunk du jour Kellan Lutz, so take a look and let us know: Who has the best modeling chops, and who should stick to their day job?