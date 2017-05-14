9 Times Celebrities Took the Plunge and Rocked a Buzz Cut

You know what’s cool? A badass woman with a buzz cut. Nothing says IDGAF like taking a razor to your locks, and when you’re famous, the YOLO vibes run even stronger since you get your photograph taken approximately every time you walk out of your house. Since Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry have both rocked mega-short hair of late, we combed through history to find the various times women celebs have taken the plunge and let go of all of their hair.

Ahead, discover all of the best buzz cut moments in Hollywood, from recent times to days of yore. (Here’s lookin’ at you, Angelina Jolie!) If you’ve been thinking about going with a shorter haircut, you just might find inspiration in these famous ladies’ rocker cuts—and if you love your mane and would never cut it off, at least you can live vicariously through these exceptionally short styles.