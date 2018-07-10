18 Celebs Who Were Bridesmaids to Us Regular ‘Ole Plebs

Walking down the aisle is often one of the biggest moments in a person’s life, and, naturally, you’d want all your best friends there with you. But what happens when, say, you have Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Hailey Baldwin in your squad? You have to ask them to be a bridesmaid—or risk them leaving you out of their wedding.
To prove our point, we’ve compiled a list of every celebrity who’s been a bridesmaid to us “plebs.” (We put quotes around that because everyone is a ~star~ at their own wedding, right?) Have a click-through to see which celeb has played maid-of-honor, and think about which A-list bestie you could include at your wedding. (It’s alright, we don’t really have one either.)
A version of this article was originally published in May 2017.
Hailey Baldwin
Having a sister is basically like having a built-in bridesmaid from birth — and this was no exception for Hailey Baldwin, who served as a bridesmaid for her sis, Alaia back in September 2017.
Photo:
Instagram/@christianothstudio
Emma Roberts
Scream Queen Emma Roberts was one of 10 bridesmaids at her good friend Kara Smith's wedding in November 2015.
Photo:
Instagram/@emmaroberts
Alessandra Ambrosio
Of course Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning at her close friend Ana Beatriz Barros' wedding in July 2017.
Photo:
Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
Taylor Swift
In 2016, the singer flew home to Pennsylvania to be the maid-of-honor for the wedding of her childhood friends, Benjamin LaManna (who she met in kindergarten) and Britany Maack (who she's known since she was only 10 days old!) Start looking to see if any of your womb-buds could become Taylor Swifts, stat.
Photo:
Instagram/@vintageswift89
Rachel Bilson
In March 2017, the Hart of Dixie star joked that she was #alwaysabridesmaid when she served as one at the wedding of her friend and costume designer, Gelareh Khalioun, who she met while shooting the country-set CW show.
Photo:
Instagram/@rachelbilson
JoJo Fletcher
Despite finding love on The Bachelorette, the reality star was probably nowhere near getting married for life (she only knew her fiancé for a couple months at the time!), so she did the next best thing: play bridesmaid to one of her good friends in February 2017.
Photo:
Instagram/@jrodgers11
Emily Ratajkowski
The model forewent the usual long bridesmaid gown and opted for something shorter, which she designed herself and appropriately named the The Emily Dress. She wore it to a friend's wedding in October 2016 and actually sold it online with a portion of the proceeds going toward Planned Parenthood.
Photo:
Instagram/@emrata
Miranda Kerr
The former Victoria's Secret angel reported for duty as a bridesmaid for the wedding of her brother Matthew Kerr and his longtime partner, James Wright, in December 2016. If you gotta have your sibling included in your ceremony, might as well have it be Miranda Kerr, right?
Photo:
Instagram/@theresekerr
Eva Longoria
The Desperate Housewives actress may have starred on a show about not-so-nice married women, but she apparently had no qualms with helping a friend get hitched. In May 2015, the star was a bridesmaid at her friend Alina Peralta's wedding in Cordoba, Spain.
Photo:
Instagram/@evalongoria
Rihanna
If you're looking for something other than the typical black-tie affair, Rihanna's probably your gal. The singer kept things blazing as a 420-friendly bridesmaid at her assistant Jennifer Rosales' Hawaii wedding in April 2015.
Photo:
Instagram/@badgalriri
Lena Dunham
We know Lena Dunham's a girl's girl (we mean, she named a show after them), so it makes sense that the actress would hop on the opportunity to be a bridesmaid for childhood friend Isabel Halley, who she met 28 years ago.
Photo:
Instagram/@audreygelman
Lauren Conrad
Considering The Hills star has her own line of bridesmaids dresses, it's fair to assume that LC is a fan of weddings. Why not channel that expertise for a friend? She served as a bridesmaid for her friend Maura McManus in August 2014.
Photo:
Instagram/@jillyhendrix
Sarah Jessica Parker
Carrie Bradshaw is known in Sex and the City as the perennial single girl, but that doesn't mean SJP wants her friends to stay single too. The actress looked happy to assist as a bridesmaid at her assistant Melinda Relyea's wedding in August 2014.
Photo: Harper's Bazaar
Brooklyn Decker
If you're looking for a wedding performer in addition to a bridesmaid, Brooklyn Decker might be your girl. For her bridesmaid speech, the model adapted the lyrics of Beyonce's "1+1" and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song to fit her friendship with the bride at her pal's wedding in May 2015.
Photo:
Instagram/@brooklyndecker
Paris Hilton
We're sure Paris Hilton told the bride "that's hot" at least once at her cousin Brooke Binson's Mexico wedding in May 2015, when she was one of the bridesmaids.
Photo:
Instagram/@parishilton
Jennifer Lawrence
The actress has mad love for her brother Blaine (just look at this pic!), which is why she suited up for duty and served as one of the bridesmaids at her older bro's Kentucky wedding in April 2014. But, apparently, the responsibilities weren't everything they were cracked up to be as J. Law told Vanity Fair a couple years later that "there needs to be a bridesmaids' union" and that she'll "never" be a bridesmaid again. We're partial to the union idea.
Photo:
Instagram/@imryanray
Lady Gaga
After a friend's wedding in March 2015, the pop star gushed about her bridesmaids duties in an immediate post-wedding Instagram post, where she called watching a friend get married "the specialist times in [her] life."
Photo:
Instagram/@ladygaga