StyleCaster
Share

18 Celebs Who Were Bridesmaids to Us Regular ‘Ole Plebs

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Celebs Who Were Bridesmaids to Us Regular ‘Ole Plebs

by
Celebrity Bridesmaids
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Instagram/@irelandbasingerbaldwin

Walking down the aisle is often one of the biggest moments in a person’s life, and, naturally, you’d want all your best friends there with you. But what happens when, say, you have Taylor Swift, Rihanna or Hailey Baldwin in your squad? You have to ask them to be a bridesmaid—or risk them leaving you out of their wedding.

MORE: The 13 Best Places to Buy Wedding Dresses on the Cheap

To prove our point, we’ve compiled a list of every celebrity who’s been a bridesmaid to us “plebs.” (We put quotes around that because everyone is a ~star~ at their own wedding, right?) Have a click-through to see which celeb has played maid-of-honor, and think about which A-list bestie you could include at your wedding. (It’s alright, we don’t really have one either.)

A version of this article was originally published in May 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Hailey Baldwin

Having a sister is basically like having a built-in bridesmaid from birth — and this was no exception for Hailey Baldwin, who served as a bridesmaid for her sis, Alaia back in September 2017.

Photo: Instagram/@christianothstudio
Emma Roberts

Scream Queen Emma Roberts was one of 10 bridesmaids at her good friend Kara Smith's wedding in November 2015.

Photo: Instagram/@emmaroberts
Alessandra Ambrosio

Of course Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning at her close friend Ana Beatriz Barros' wedding in July 2017.

Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio
Taylor Swift

In 2016, the singer flew home to Pennsylvania to be the maid-of-honor for the wedding of her childhood friends, Benjamin LaManna (who she met in kindergarten) and Britany Maack (who she's known since she was only 10 days old!) Start looking to see if any of your womb-buds could become Taylor Swifts, stat.

Photo: Instagram/@vintageswift89
Rachel Bilson

In March 2017, the Hart of Dixie star joked that she was #alwaysabridesmaid when she served as one at the wedding of her friend and costume designer, Gelareh Khalioun, who she met while shooting the country-set CW show.

Photo: Instagram/@rachelbilson
JoJo Fletcher

Despite finding love on The Bachelorette, the reality star was probably nowhere near getting married for life (she only knew her fiancé for a couple months at the time!), so she did the next best thing: play bridesmaid to one of her good friends in February 2017.

Photo: Instagram/@jrodgers11
View this post on Instagram

Bridesmaids 💐

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

View this post on Instagram

Bridesmaids 💐

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski

The model forewent the usual long bridesmaid gown and opted for something shorter, which she designed herself and appropriately named the The Emily Dress. She wore it to a friend's wedding in October 2016 and actually sold it online with a portion of the proceeds going toward Planned Parenthood.

Photo: Instagram/@emrata
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron

The Glee star stunned down the aisle as she served as one of the bridesmaids to her friend and chef Megan Mitchell in September 2016.

Photo: Glamour

Miranda Kerr

The former Victoria's Secret angel reported for duty as a bridesmaid for the wedding of her brother Matthew Kerr and his longtime partner, James Wright, in December 2016. If you gotta have your sibling included in your ceremony, might as well have it be Miranda Kerr, right?

Photo: Instagram/@theresekerr
Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives actress may have starred on a show about not-so-nice married women, but she apparently had no qualms with helping a friend get hitched. In May 2015, the star was a bridesmaid at her friend Alina Peralta's wedding in Cordoba, Spain.

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
View this post on Instagram

bridesmaids. #davis420wedding

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

View this post on Instagram

bridesmaids. #davis420wedding

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna

If you're looking for something other than the typical black-tie affair, Rihanna's probably your gal. The singer kept things blazing as a 420-friendly bridesmaid at her assistant Jennifer Rosales' Hawaii wedding in April 2015.

Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri
View this post on Instagram

all for one and one for all

A post shared by Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) on

View this post on Instagram

all for one and one for all

A post shared by Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) on

Lena Dunham

We know Lena Dunham's a girl's girl (we mean, she named a show after them), so it makes sense that the actress would hop on the opportunity to be a bridesmaid for childhood friend Isabel Halley, who she met 28 years ago.

Photo: Instagram/@audreygelman
Lauren Conrad

Considering The Hills star has her own line of bridesmaids dresses, it's fair to assume that LC is a fan of weddings. Why not channel that expertise for a friend? She served as a bridesmaid for her friend Maura McManus in August 2014.

Photo: Instagram/@jillyhendrix
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Lauren Conrad
Sarah Jessica Parker

Carrie Bradshaw is known in Sex and the City as the perennial single girl, but that doesn't mean SJP wants her friends to stay single too. The actress looked happy to assist as a bridesmaid at her assistant Melinda Relyea's wedding in August 2014.

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Brooklyn Decker

If you're looking for a wedding performer in addition to a bridesmaid, Brooklyn Decker might be your girl. For her bridesmaid speech, the model adapted the lyrics of Beyonce's "1+1" and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song to fit her friendship with the bride at her pal's wedding in May 2015.

Photo: Instagram/@brooklyndecker
Paris Hilton

We're sure Paris Hilton told the bride "that's hot" at least once at her cousin Brooke Binson's Mexico wedding in May 2015, when she was one of the bridesmaids.

Photo: Instagram/@parishilton
Jennifer Lawrence

The actress has mad love for her brother Blaine (just look at this pic!), which is why she suited up for duty and served as one of the bridesmaids at her older bro's Kentucky wedding in April 2014. But, apparently, the responsibilities weren't everything they were cracked up to be as J. Law told Vanity Fair a couple years later that "there needs to be a bridesmaids' union" and that she'll "never" be a bridesmaid again. We're partial to the union idea.

Photo: Instagram/@imryanray
Lady Gaga

After a friend's wedding in March 2015, the pop star gushed about her bridesmaids duties in an immediate post-wedding Instagram post, where she called watching a friend get married "the specialist times in [her] life."

Photo: Instagram/@ladygaga

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Half-Price Designer Finds to Snap up at Shopbop's Summer Sale

17 Half-Price Designer Finds to Snap up at Shopbop's Summer Sale
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Hailey Baldwin
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Emma Roberts
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Alessandra Ambrosio
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Taylor Swift
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Rachel Bilson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | JoJo Fletcher
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Emily Ratajkowski
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Dianna Agron
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Miranda Kerr
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Eva Longoria
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Lena Dunham
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Lauren Conrad
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Lauren Conrad
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Brooklyn Decker
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Paris Hilton
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Jennifer Lawrence
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrity Bridesmaids | Lady Gaga
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share