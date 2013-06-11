10 Celebrity Brides Who Didn’t Wear White

During the last year, we saw quite a few celebrities tie the knot in wedding gowns that weren’t white. In October, “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star Amber Tamblyn married “Arrested Development” funnyman David Cross in a chic yellow dress, while Jessica Biel wed Justin Timberlake in a pink Giambattisa Valli gown.
This got us thinking about other celebrities who’ve opted to walk down the aisle in something other than the traditional white dress. Of course, Gwen Stefani‘s memorable ombré pink gown comes to mind, but there have been quite a few other famous folks who chose to marry in color (or in black, as was the case with Sarah Jessica Parker and ‘90210’ star Shenae Grimes.)
Here, we’ve compiled 10 of our favorite celebrity brides who didn’t wear white to their wedding. And while some of these marriages may not have lasted, the style certainly has!
Click through the slideshow and let us know if you would ever ditch the idea of a white wedding!
When Jessica Biel married Justin Timberlake in 2012, she choose to ditch the white gown and wear a pink confection by Giambattista Valli.
When "90210" star Shenae Grimes wed boyfriend Josh Beech in England last month, she surprised fans by opting to wear a jet-black Vera Wang gown.
Actress Amber Tamblyn married "Arrested Development" funnyman David Cross in October and sparkled in a gorgeous yellow gown.
Rock's chicest power couple, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, wed in 2002, and Gwen wore an ombré pink gown. We're still obsessed with this.
Would Carrie Bradshaw approve? When Sarah Jessica Parker wed Matthew Broderick, she opted to wear all black. She's since told Vanity Fair that she regrets the decision and would do it right—aka, white—if she had the choice.
Photo:
http://www.celebritybrideguide.com/matthew-broderick-sarah-jessica-parker-wedding//celebritybrideguide.com
When Julianne Moore wed longtime love Bart Freundlich in 2003, she opted to wear a simple lilac slip dress to the intimate ceremony held at their New York City home.
Photo:
Getty/Gett
When Dita Von Teese tied the knot with controversial singer Marilyn Manson back in 2005, her dramatic purple Vivienne Westwood dress was the talk of the town—and seen on the pages of Vogue, where the wedding was featured.
When Sharon Stone wed newspaper titan Phil Bronstein, she veered away from the typical white and opted for this pale pink Vera Wang gown. Fun fact: Vera's daughters were the flower girls at the lavish wedding.
Photo:
AP/People Magazine
When Nas walked down the aisle with "Milkshake" singer Kelis, the diva opted for a green gown (that happened to look quite a bit like McDonald's Shamrock Shake) but we admired her for taking a risk. The duo split a few years later, and a clearly bitter Nas opted to appear on his album cover with the discarded dress strewn over him.
Photo:
/necolebitchie.com
Obviously, with eight marriages under her belt, it's no surprise that Elizabeth Taylor has worn other colors besides white. For her marriage to Eddie Fisher in 1959, she was glam in a green silk sheer dress. Talk about ahead of her time!