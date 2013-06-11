10 Celebrity Brides Who Didn’t Wear White

During the last year, we saw quite a few celebrities tie the knot in wedding gowns that weren’t white. In October, “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star Amber Tamblyn married “Arrested Development” funnyman David Cross in a chic yellow dress, while Jessica Biel wed Justin Timberlake in a pink Giambattisa Valli gown.

This got us thinking about other celebrities who’ve opted to walk down the aisle in something other than the traditional white dress. Of course, Gwen Stefani‘s memorable ombré pink gown comes to mind, but there have been quite a few other famous folks who chose to marry in color (or in black, as was the case with Sarah Jessica Parker and ‘90210’ star Shenae Grimes.)

Here, we’ve compiled 10 of our favorite celebrity brides who didn’t wear white to their wedding. And while some of these marriages may not have lasted, the style certainly has!

Click through the slideshow and let us know if you would ever ditch the idea of a white wedding!

