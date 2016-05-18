17 Celebrity Breakups We’re Still Not Entirely Over

After the summer of breakups 2015, we should probably be immune to the effects of celebrity splits. If Hollywood’s most boring, stable, and normal-seeming couple, Jen and Ben, couldn’t go the distance (though there are now rumors they might be getting back together) then we shouldn’t expect that any pair of stars can.
But still, some celebrity relationships get under your skin more than others and, after months or years of seeing them looking all happy and in love in the (oh-so accurate) tabloids, it can be a bit of a shock to hear that things aren’t as great as they seem. It’s like when your favorite couple-friends break up out of nowhere, and you stop believing in love for a minute.
Pathetic as it may seem, here are 17 celebrity couples whose breakups we’re—sob—still not 100 percent over.
Sure, it happened in 1993, but we still remember when couple Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were a badass, stylish (and hyper-photogenic) couple. The good news is, the two are reportedly still close and coparent their daughter, Zoe, amicably.
After a seven-year marriage, Heidi Klum and Seal split in 2012, finalizing their divorce in 2014. Rumor had it Seal's temper had something to do with it, but we're still sad that the pretty parents of four adorable kids didn't last.
We still wonder WTF Jude Law was thinking when he stepped out on gorgeous fiancée Sienna Miller, ending their engagement.
There was barely any coverage of why Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield ended their four-year relationship—classy, private, adorable couple that they were—so, we'll probably never get closure. Sigh.
It's easy to forget that Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were married for a hot second—especially with Blake Lively's nonstop pregnancy coverage—but we still feel a twinge nostalgic for Reynolds's first marriage, which we totally believed in until it crashed and burned.
Though Sean Penn has a track record of leaving beautiful blondes in his wake—Madonna and Robin Wright among them—we really thought he and Charlize Theron might go the distance. Womp, womp.
Married for 14 years—an impressively long time by Hollywood standards—Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis called it quits in 2012. 52-year-old Depp is now married to Amber Heard, age 30. Dammit, Depp, we expected you of all people to be a little less predictable.
Photo:
Manny Hernandez/WENN
Sure, Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody are both happily partnered-up with equally attractive and talented S.O.s—Hayden Christensen and Leighton Meester, respectively—but we're still slightly heartbroken that Seth and Summer didn't make it IRL.
Twilight fans were brokenhearted when co-stars and real-life couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up in 2012 after three years together, because of Stewart's widely reported cheating.
There was something endearingly adorable about Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson's dynamic on "Newlyweds"—and how different down-to-earth Lachey was from the ditzy diva. Apparently those differences went from being cute to becoming a dealbreaker.
Though they split in 2010, it's hard to forget the volatile media coverage that followed the end of Jenny McCarthy and Jim Carrey's four-year relationship. We're still bummed the two couldn't work it out—for McCarthy's son, who was reportedly very attached to Carrey, if no one else!
Everyone was psyched for Khloe Kardashian when she seemed to have found the love of her life, Lamar Odom. Kardashian stood by Odom during rumors of drug abuse, infidelity, and more, before finally filing for divorce in 2013. Tear.
It's hard not to get attached to certain couples who we watch fall in love on-screen and then in real life. Then again, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe could never live up to Annette and Sebastien's epic love story in Cruel Intentions.
We were really rooting for Drew Barrymore with her third husband, Will Kopelman, but alas—the two recently announced their divorce after four years and two daughters together. We feel for you, Drew.
Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan dated for about a year before breaking up in 2004. The two were pretty cute together—makes you wonder what would have happened if they stuck it out rather than Lohan going on to date Samantha Ronson and get several DUIs.
After 13 years of marriage and three kids, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale announced their divorce last summer, with rumors that Rossdale cheated on Stefani with—who else?—the kids' nanny. Wonder how he feels now that she's moved on so fast with Blake Shelton.
After years of on-again, off-again dating, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called it quits in 2015, though they continue to co-parent their three young kids together. Even though their relationship has always been full of drama, we kind of came to count on it for its own weird form of unstable stability.