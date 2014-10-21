The Worst Celeb Breakups That Happened on Social Media

We all know that breakups are hard, and sometimes we just want to vent about our relationship struggles, even if that clearly isn’t the brightest idea. Sometimes we post subliminal messages on Twitter or Instagram, hoping our significant other will read them. But sometimes-things get more messy, and we just air our dirty laundry for all our friends to see.
Now imagine if you were a celebrity telling the world your business? Way more complicated! Here’s a look at the top messiest relationship issues brought on by celebs via social media.
This article originally appeared on OK! Magazine.
MORE From OK! Magazine:
9 Reasons Kylie Jenner is the Most Influential Kardashian
10 Celebs Who Removed or Covered Up Tattoos of Their Exes
Celeb Couples Who Overcame Cheating Scandals
Oh Naya Rivera and Big Sean. They seemed so in love just last year! Big Sean even gushed about her, telling E! News, “Every morning I wake up, I look over at her and be like, ‘I’m winning so hard.’” That feeling quickly subsided, however. Apparently, while engaged, Big Sean lost all interest in Naya, and made a really intense song called, “I Don’t F— With You” that was released this month. Yeah. So they broke up. Naya prior to their breakup, also tweeted (then deleted), “@bigsean stealing Rolexes from a lady’s house now. Maybe cuz I’m on Glee and making more money or something. Trifling.” He’s now dating Ariana Grande. And Naya is married in a weird turn of events.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Remember when Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian dated? Yeah…neither does Rita Ora apparently. But the two were an item for a number of months, until the singer cheated on Rob with over 20 guys, or so Rob claimed. He went on a Twitter rant in December 2012, going on about Rita’s alleged wild ways. “She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together, I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!!” He also wrote that he was disgusted that a woman could “give up her body” to 20 men in one year. His sister, Khloe Kardashian, tried to calm Rob down, tweeting, “Rob be nice kiddddd.” He has since deleted all of the tweets. Rita later asserted she never even thought of Rob as her boyfriend.
Photo:
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Eclipse
Everyone knew things had gone downhill in Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s marriage, though Khloe tried to keep it quiet. But Lamar amplified everything in November 2013. The NBA player admitted in a bizarre rap video to cheating on Khloe, and even worse? He appeared to be on drugs. The video got leaked, went viral, and the following month Khloe officially filed for divorce.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
It seems Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran continuously post subliminal messages and videos when they split-only to get back together the following week. It’s a lot to keep up with guys. Their latest messy social media drama? Karrueche posted a message on Instagram earlier this week about not being “repeatedly broke, tested, or drained.” Chris responded on Tuesday by posting a video saying, “I don’t understand this sh—sometimes. “Girls want a man that all the other girls want, but then when they with the man, they get mad when all the other girls want him. The fu–?” They’ll probably be holding hands tomorrow.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
While they were only together for a few months (from March 2009 to December 2009), Christina Milian and The Dream attacked each other on Twitter following their breakup. Christina attacked The Dream’s parenting skills (they have a daughter—Violet), and he did not appreciate that apparently. He lashed out at Christina, tweeting, in part, “She had a plan to come up before she met me I called her on it. Go digging for gold u might find it.. But its hard to carry that much weight.” So yeah, he called the mother of his child a gold digger. Classy.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Porsha Williams apparently found out about Kordell Stewart divorcing her in 2013 via Twitter. Porsha later told Bravo host Andy Cohen that her sister called her a number of times the morning the news broke, but Porsha was asleep at the time. When she returned her sister’s phone calls, she then went on Twitter and saw that Kordell was serving her with divorce papers. “I thought, this is just a crazy joke!” Porsha said. Porsha had reason to think it was a prank, as Kordell was in the next room when she saw the divorce details. “I asked my husband … had he filed, and, just a long story short, I felt very disappointed and let down,” she told Andy. “When I got married, I meant it for life. … I was heartbroken.”
Photo:
Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET